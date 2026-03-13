Image Image Credit UCG / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Big Bear Lake in California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

IDM and the Skate Board Association (SBA) are collaborating on an indoor arena and athlete training facility in the mountain resort town.

The complex would combine skateboarding infrastructure with high-altitude conditioning space at approximately 6,752 feet above sea level.

Local tourism leadership says the development could support more consistent sports programming and large-scale events, though no timeline has been announced.

Big Bear Lake will soon add a major new attraction to its mountain landscape. IDM and the Skate Board Association announced plans for a multi-use IDM Arena, high-altitude training facilities, and a larger sports and entertainment district in the Southern California resort town. In an interview with CBS, Visit Big Bear CEO Travis Scott (no, not that one) said the project could help push Big Bear further into the spotlight as a home for skate culture, athlete development, and large-scale events throughout the year.

Located about 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles in the San Bernardino National Forest, Big Bear is already known as a four-season getaway with skiing, mountain biking, hiking, and lake activities. The proposed IDM Arena would add an indoor venue for skateboarding, basketball, volleyball, tennis, pickleball, esports, and live concerts, while the broader development is also expected to include training facilities, youth spaces, community programming, retail, hospitality, and media studios.

Scott said Big Bear’s altitude is a big reason the project makes sense. During the exchange, he pointed to the city’s 6,752-foot elevation and said those conditions can support endurance, performance, and athlete progression. He also said the project is expected to bring in training camps, competitions, fans, media, and brands, creating more year-round momentum for local hotels, restaurants, and retail.

The development was announced as a partnership involving IDM, the Skate Board Association, Cooperative LA, Populous, Visit Big Bear, and Aambé. According to the release, the project is being pitched as a long-term home for competition, education, community access, and cultural programming tied to skateboarding and other sports. Additional announcements tied to programming, events, and partnerships are expected in the coming months.

Why Big Bear was a natural fit

The location is a major part of the story. Scott said Big Bear already has deep ties to action sports and pointed to names like Shaun White, Maddie Mastro, and Dusty Henriksen as part of that legacy. In that sense, the IDM Arena is being presented less as a random expansion and more as an extension of a place that already knows how to host outdoor sport and athlete culture.

Still, some key details remain unclear. Scott said an opening date has not yet been announced, which means the project is still in its early public stages. Even so, the pitch is clear: If the arena moves forward as planned, Big Bear could strengthen its standing as more than a seasonal escape and become a stronger year-round draw for sports, entertainment, and tourism.