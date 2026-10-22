Image Image Credit Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice attends the Kate Spade New York and NYLON "Holiday Duo-ets" hosted celebration at Chateau Marmont on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

This article was originally published on Offscript Worldwide subsidiary Rap-Up.com.

Ice Spice is burning hot in every sense of the word. Not only is the Bronx native one of rap's most exciting stars thanks to 2022’s “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and her subsequent hits — take your pick from “In Ha Mood,” “Barbie World” and “Think U The S**t (Fart)” — but she’s one of the few artists who’ve fully embraced being sexy on their own terms.

Having already dropped her debut album, Y2K!, amassed several Grammy nods and hit more than a few red carpets, the excitement around Ice Spice is palpable. The rapper is talented behind the mic, has a massive following, and to quote “Princess Diana,” she “be eatin' oats.” Below, Rap-Up rounded up 14 of the “Bikini Bottom” artist’s sexiest and most iconic moments.

1. The “Princess Diana” Music Video With Nicki Minaj

With an assist from Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and the queen of rap made generations salivate with their “Princess Diana” visual. Inside a giant pink bedroom, the two served up a string of titillating moments in matching-colored robes over RIOTUSA’s production. “To her man, I'm the girl of his dreams / Thinkin' 'bout me when he brushin' his teeth,” Ice Spice fittingly rapped.

2. Vanity Fair’s 2024 Oscars After-Party

Image Image Credit MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Out of all the night's nearly naked looks, Ice Spice’s Dolce & Gabbana dress at the 2024 Oscars after-party might’ve just been the best. She showed up in a sheer, long-sleeved number from the designer with a black bra and panty set underneath.

Naturally, the internet had opinions. “I wish her stylist would try harder… [She’s worn the] same lace bodysuit back-to-back,” one person wrote on X, to which Ice Spice hilariously clapped back, “Let’s see [you] b**ches in custom Dolce.”

3. Joining Taylor Swift During “The Eras Tour”

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/TAS23 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Taylor Swift’s co-sign is arguably the one that helped make the rapper more palatable to the mainstream. In an effort to bring their massively successful collaboration, the remix to "Karma," to life, the New York talent joined Swift onstage for all three New Jersey stops of “The Eras Tour.” During night two, she wore a custom sheer, sequined and feathered Theophilio jumpsuit that, in her stylist’s words, gave “Cher vibes.”

4. 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show brought out all the celebrities in their best lingerie. While the label’s Angels ruled the runway, Ice Spice freed the nipple in a see-through, sequin-covered dress. Since New York nights get especially unpredictable in the fall, she topped it off with a pink fur coat.

5. Shaking A** In The “Deli” Music Video

2023 was a teeny tank top and short shorts kind of summer for the Grammy-nominated artist, who dropped “Deli” along with a string of visuals from Like..? that same year. As the song’s chorus goes, “She a baddie, she showin' her panty / She shake it like jelly / Hundred bands in Chanel-y / But I'm still shakin' a** in a deli.” In the self-directed music video, made with help from George and Frederick Buford, she makes the point perfectly clear.

6. Fanatics 2024 Super Bowl Party

Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice attends Michael Rubin’s 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Before popping out with Swift at 2024's Big Game, Ice Spice debuted yet another sheer look at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party in Las Vegas. The getup consisted of a sheer mesh turtleneck, matching leggings — both of which came from Marine Serre — and black boots. By now, it’s pretty much a given that the People’s Choice Awards winner can pull off anything.

7. Everybody’s Wearing SKIMS Campaign

Ice Spice in SKIMS’ Seamless Sculpt Bodysuit is reason enough to grab every skin-tone shade the brand offers. In 2023, the “Gimme A Light” star joined Nessa Barrett, RAYE and her “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” collaborator PinkPantheress in fronting a campaign for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line. “Everybody’s wearing SKIMS,” the rapper said in the video, and with a lineup like that, she wasn’t wrong either.

8. The “Did It First” Music Video With Central Cee

As with most rap duets, chemistry is key. Fortunately, Ice Spice and Central Cee had plenty to go around in the visual treatment for “Did It First.” The pair shared a few TikToks together ahead of its release, and for the sake of building publicity around the Y2K! cut, they played into the rumors about them being a couple pretty well.

9. Her “Saint” And “Sinner” Thigh Tattoos

Ice Spice’s thigh tattoos broke the internet when she first showed them off, and in hindsight, we can certainly see why. In September 2026, the self-proclaimed “Baddie Baddie” revealed that she’d gotten “Saint” and “Sinner” tattooed on the backs of her legs. “For the love of the game,” she wrote in the caption on X.

10. Wireless Fest 2024

Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice performs during day one of Wireless Festival 2024 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2024 in London, England Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The viral sensation is no stranger to commanding attention every time she hits a festival stage, often managing to do so in tiny shorts and a crop top. For 2024’s Wireless Festival, she wore a yellow lace set from It Girl brand I.AM.GIA. It was definitely one of her sexiest looks of that summer, accompanied by an exciting medley of her hits: “Gangsta Boo,” “Gimme A Light” and “Phat Butt,” among others.

11. Her In Ha Mood Perfume Launch Party

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice attends Ice Spice "In Ha Mood" Fragrance Launch Party on September 09, 2026 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

To celebrate her In Ha Mood perfume arriving on Ulta shelves, Ice Spice did what she knows best: made a fashion statement. At her launch party — which brought out familiar faces like Giovanna Ramos and Stunna Sandy — the “Pretty Privilege” artist wore a corset and red skirt, the latter of which was on the sheer side. Talk about a celebration!

12. Dressing As Betty Boop For Halloween

Image Image Credit Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey Image Size portrait-medium Image Position bottom

Love it or hate it, Halloween is one time of year everyone gets a pass to dress as their sexiest — or scariest — selves. Ice Spice made sure no one forgot the former when she dressed up as Betty Boop for Halloween in 2023. She wore a red mini dress, fishnet tights and cheetah print panties, complete with the signature curly hairstyle.

13. Her Iceland Getaway With Millie Bobby Brown

During her trip to Iceland with “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown, Ice Spice blessed the timeline with a series of bikini photos taken in what appeared to be a hot spring. And yes, we’ll be petitioning to rename the country Spiceland, just like she wrote in her Instagram caption.

14. Playing A Giant Version Of Herself In Yeat’s “Naked” Video

Oh, if only we could all be Yeat, rapping atop a supersized version of Ice Spice. For the ADL rapper’s self-directed “Naked” music video, he enlisted the Bronx native to portray a larger-than-life version of herself while he serenaded her from some rather precarious positions, including dangling from her shoe and perching on her hand.