Ice Cube wants Lil Wayne to know that whatever mistreatment he experienced while attending a Los Angeles Lakers game would never happen at the BIG3.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Tunechi attended the Thursday (Feb. 29) matchup between the Lakers and the Washington Wizards. Towards the end of the game, he tweeted, “Wow! [I] got treated like s**t at the Lakers game just now, but I figured they’d do me [like] that sooner or later either because of what I said about [Anthony Davis], or simply [because] they don’t [f**k with me], which I [had gotten] that vibe from 'em as well. So, all good, I get it. F**k ‘em. It isn’t what it isn’t. I’m used to it."

Fans provided context for his claims about criticism of Davis, tweeting clips of his November 2023 appearance on “UNDISPUTED,” where he said that the LA franchise needed to trade the power forward/center for “good players.” Cube caught wind of Wayne’s frustrations and responded to the tweet on March 1. “The BIG3 will treat you like a king, KING. You’re always welcome in my house,” he wrote.

The 3-on-3 league was founded by the multi-hyphenate entertainer in 2017 and has steadily grown in popularity amongst the culture. In January, the founding N.W.A. emcee was honored by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame with the creation of the Ice Cube Impact Award for his contributions to the world of basketball. While Wayne has not publicly responded to the invitation, he did go into detail about what transpired at Thursday's game.

On Friday (March 1), the rapper again appeared on "UNDISPUTED" and explained what transpired between him and the arena staff. “They [were] just doing [their] job,” he began, explaining how he and his crew were attempting to get to their courtside seats without being a disruption to patrons who were already seated. An interaction with a staff member who wanted them to take a different route to their seats is what ultimately led Wayne to leave.

“I was asked to be there. That’s why I was like, wow… I would have [preferred] a smoother entrance,” he added. Hear his full breakdown of the incident in the clip below.