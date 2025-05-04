The era of Hip Hop producers existing unseen in the studio, mixing and mastering tracks, is a long-ago thing of the past. We know these powerhouse producers for their mastermind beats and catchy ad-libs — think Pharrell, DJ Mustard, and London On Da Track, for example — but they also have great styles to match their producer's ear. From rocking high-fashion fits to launching collaborations with major brands and even walking in runway shows, Hip Hop's top producers have come into their own visually, usually in bold, trendsetting, and experimental ways. Peep our list of Hip Hop producers who slay beats and fits!
1. Pharrell Williams
Everyone knows Pharrell is the ultimate style icon. He’s been one since the beginning, dating back to Virginia during his early days as one-half of the legendary production duo, The Neptunes. From his preppy era in the beginning to high-end luxury collaborations with brands like Chanel and Tiffany & Co., currently, and before it was the norm, Pharrell is always ahead of the curve. There’s a reason Louis Vuitton Menswear hired him as their creative director, so he could bring his luxury taste level to the masses, continuing his decades-long style dominance.
2. Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott told us in 1997 that she was Supa Dupa Fly, and her career has been a steady testimony to that declaration. Through her production work, writing, and singing, Missy's artistry captured the world while her innovative style drew attention. From her mind-boggling, still-talked-about patent leather blow-up suit to her diamonds and logo-heavy outfits, Missy knows “how to put it down, flip it, and reverse it,” to be exact!
3. Swizz Beatz
Legendary producer, art collector, and purveyor of style are just a few of the many hats Swizz Beatz wears. A New York native, he's known for his bold choices, mixing luxury brands with streetwear picks that are authentic to him and aspirational to many. He curates his style with the same sensibility that he does in his art collections, mixing creativity and edge for stand-out looks and memorable moments. From the Bronx to the world, Swizz’s style represents NY to the fullest!
4. DJ Mustard
DJ Mustard is known for his energetic beats and record-breaking feats, producing Kendrick Lamar's No. 1 smash hit, “Not Like Us,” but the Grammy winner also has great style. He’s a huge streetwear fan, mixing brands like Kapital with classics like Vanson Leathers and Prada, but he goes high-end on red carpets as well. Whether in head-to-toe Bottega Veneta or custom drip, he always authentically represents the West Coast.
5. RZA
The world first encountered the Wu-Tang Clan in 1993, with RZA as the producer behind their debut album's gritty sound. His style has grown visually over the years, at first mirroring the depths of New York, to reflecting his love of Eastern philosophy and martial arts culture. He can go from oversized coats and Timberlands to tailored pieces and minimalist looks from Louis Vuitton with ease. In the same way his career evolved into directing, his style continues to elevate too.
6. Metro Boomin
Metro Boomin has come into his own as a producer and with his style. His looks often mirror his production style: dark, polished, and ever-changing. From sleek silhouettes, muted tones, and luxury streetwear to rap merchandise, his style is easy and aspirational. When it comes to style, he’s one of the producers leading the pack.
7. Pi'erre Bourne
"Yo Pi'erre, you wanna come out here?," is the adlib introducing many songs produced by Pi'erre Bourne. So, when it’s time to step out, he’s always unapologetic in his bold style. Risk-taking and colorful, he wears looks from Rick Owens, Cactus Plant Flea Market, and Balmain with the same raw precision that he incorporates in his production. Whether he’s in oversized silhouettes, vibrant tones, or unanticipated textures, Bourne’s fashion sense hits just as hard as his beats.
8. London on da Track
“We got London on da Track!" and London with the fits too! The multiplatinum hitmaker blends his Southern style with high-fashion looks from designers like Louis Vuitton and Gucci, for sleek and rhythmic looks just like his production. With his confident presence, London proves you don’t always have to be the loudest in the room to be the most stylish.
9. Hit-Boy
Hit-Boy’s production has been tied to some of the greatest rappers of all time, so when it’s time to step out, he delivers. Hailing from the West Coast, his style is always clean and California cool. He’s elevated from streetwear and Jordans to luxurious looks by Fear of God and Bottega Veneta without losing the vibey edge that he’s known for.
10. Ester Dean
This multi-talented artist can do it all: act, produce, write, sing, rap, and perform, so it’s no surprise she also knows fashion. She has worked with the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé, Keyshia Cole, Mýa, Ciara, Nicki Minaj, Teyana Taylor, and more. Across her career, she has made everything she touches turn to gold, and that includes when she steps into her closet. Whether she’s serving high-fashion glam at award shows or headed to the studio in something more functional, you can guarantee it’s going to be a look slayed with confidence and ease.