Before your favorite artists had the support of millions of fans, they likely had a strong mother figure who inspired their art. So many of the biggest hitmakers have peeled back the layers of their public personas, revealing the highs and the lows of their life and the turbulent music industry, which were often experienced with the irreplaceable figure by their side.

So, it’s no wonder that when these great women pass on, much of Hip Hop is left mourning too. A mother’s love is unparalleled, and these seven rappers have endeared fans to their families’ matriarch with the songs that pay tribute to them and the stories they have shared. Whether immortalized on wax or in the archives of social media posts and interviews, here are seven women we will never forget.

Image Image Credit Annette Brown / Getty Images Image Alt Tupac Shakur's mother, Afeni Shakur Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The former Black Panther and mother to Tupac Shakur passed away at the age of 69 in May 2016. By and large, she is most remembered as the heart of the late West Coast icon’s three-times platinum hit “Dear Mama.” The song was the first single from his 1995 record Me Against the World, and chronicled the mother-son duo’s sometimes strained relationship, but most importantly, the appreciation the legend had for his mom.

2. Donda West

Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta / Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West and his mother Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As a collective, much of the Hip Hop community grieves the passing of Kanye West’s mother. While the producer-rapper was the star of his family, there is no denying that the former college professor was the light that helped him find his way in life and entertainment. The Grammy Award winner’s love for his mother is evident on “Hey Mama,” where he raps, “I wanna scream so loud for you, ‘cause I’m so proud of you.” The beloved educator died from surgery complications in November 2007. She was 58.

3. Holly Thomas

From helping Megan Thee Stallion perfect her lyrics and stage presence to shooting the rapper’s early music videos, there was nothing Holly Thomas could not and would not do to help her daughter reach superstardom. Their unmatched bond was apparent in the Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words documentary. The “Savage” artist said her final I love you to her mother in 2019 following the mother’s battle with cancer.

4. Leslie Joanne Wayne

Sound architect Metro Boomin heralds his late mother as his best friend and as a massive contributor to his success. In the past, he has reflected on how Leslie would drive him to Atlanta to work with then-up-and-coming rap trio Migos. Tragically, she passed away in 2022 in her Georgia home.

5. Fannie Ann Jones

In 2002, Nas unleashed his sixth studio album, God’s Son, with a heartfelt closing track, “Dance,” dedicated to his first love — his mom. Fannie passed away after battling breast cancer, just months before the project was released. On the track, he raps, “Mom, you could never be replaced/ I’d give my life up just to see you one more day, to have/ One more dance with you.”

6. Fredericka Giles

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / WireImage Image Alt Camron with His Mom Ms. Giles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cam’ron made sure to big up his mom in his music, even allowing her to make an appearance on “Me, My Moms & Jimmy.” The diplomat shocked Instagram followers in February 2023 when he revealed that Fredericka passed away at the age of 67. The Harlem queen was mourned by fans who had grown to love her through their social interactions and her fierce defense of the “Hey Ma” hitmaker.

7. Voletta Wallace

Image Image Credit Bryan Bedder / Getty Images Image Alt Voletta Wallace Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For almost 30 years, the legacy of Notorious B.I.G. was overseen by his mother, Ms. Voletta Wallace. Sadly, her death was announced on Friday (Feb. 21) at the age of 72. The monumental loss is felt by the late emcee’s longtime supporters, who have taken to social media to remember her as a fierce protector of her son.

We will forever salute these women.