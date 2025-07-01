Image Image Credit Alex Wong/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries read letters from Americans who would lose Medicaid under Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” calling it “cruel” and “dangerous.”

Despite Jeffries’ protest, the bill advanced with narrow GOP support as Trump applied pressure behind the scenes.

The speech drew national attention and highlighted the “magic minute” rule that allows House leaders unlimited speaking time.

As House Republicans cleared a major hurdle for President Donald Trump’s sweeping domestic agenda bill, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries took center stage with both opposition and stamina. Speaking for more than five hours on the House floor, Jeffries used his unlimited time to mount a forceful protest, drawing national attention and delaying the bill's final passage.

The measure, dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill” by its supporters, is a massive legislative package that advances several of Trump’s domestic priorities. With a self-imposed July 4 deadline looming, the White House ramped up pressure on GOP lawmakers to get the bill through. But while Republicans rallied their votes behind the scenes, Jeffries made sure their efforts didn’t go unchallenged in public.

Jeffries denounces Medicaid cuts and reads stories from affected Americans

Per NBC News, Jeffries began his remarks shortly before 5 a.m. on Thursday (July 3), calling the legislation “wrong” and “dangerous.” He focused heavily on the bill’s potential impact on health care access, citing a Congressional Budget Office estimate that it could result in nearly 12 million Americans losing Medicaid coverage over the next decade.

“It’s cruel, and cruelty should not be either the objective or the outcome of legislation that we consider,” Jeffries said. He then opened a large binder filled with letters and stories from constituents across the country, reading case after case of people who would be harmed if the bill became law. After hours of reading, he reached for another binder and told his colleagues that he’ll be taking his “sweet time.”

His marathon speech drew comparisons to past congressional filibusters, though technically not a filibuster in the House. Jeffries, as Minority Leader, is one of the few members granted unlimited speaking time, and he used it to emphasize the human cost of Republican priorities.

Trump leans on GOP holdouts as House clears key procedural hurdle

As Jeffries spoke, Trump was working the phones overnight, urging Republican lawmakers to support the bill. He also posted to Truth Social, warning that “MAGA IS NOT HAPPY” and questioning the loyalty of GOP holdouts. That pressure appeared to pay off: The bill advanced in a 219–213 vote, with only Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) breaking ranks to join Democrats in opposition.

House Speaker Mike Johnson praised the effort to rally the votes, telling reporters he had spoken to Trump “multiple times today, tonight, [and] this morning.” “There was just a lot of patience and listening to everyone’s concerns,” he said, adding that Trump was still calling members as late as 1 a.m.

Meanwhile, White House staffers described a “celebratory” atmosphere as the bill inched closer to a final vote. Trump is expected to travel to Iowa soon to launch the official countdown to America’s 250th birthday — another symbol of momentum as his legislative priorities move forward.