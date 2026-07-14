Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gunna performs during GUNNA: Wun World Tour at State Farm Arena on December 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Gunna says fitness in his upbringing often felt limited to "going to practice" or playing basketball in the backyard.

He now trains five to six days a week, balancing running, lifting, and boxing to support his performances.

Through his Wunna Run 5K club and business ventures like Flerish and Cymbiotika Wellness Bar, he has expanded his focus on health beyond music.

For many Black boys and girls growing up in America, sports — whether basketball, football, gymnastics, cheering, or something completely different — were often their gateway into fitness. On Tuesday (July 14), Gunna addressed the idea that fitness was often associated with playing ball or going to the gym instead of, say, running.

Speaking with Men’s Health, the One of Wun rapper explained what that narrow idea of fitness looked like for him. “We were not taught fitness like that,” he told the publication. “You got to be, like, that one who really didn’t go and hang out with the other friends. You stayed in the backyard and played basketball. You kept going to practice, to the football field. It wasn’t for everybody.”

As trainer and journalist Milo Bryant notes, Gunna speaking about his “mental and physical struggles and community and positivity” may surprise some people, especially in a genre where vulnerability is often treated as the complete opposite of toughness.

Why Gunna works out five to six days a week, even on the road

For anyone curious, Gunna, who made it onto REVOLT’s list of rappers who take fitness seriously, follows a pretty strict routine. According to Men’s Health, he works out five to six days a week, frequently alongside trainer Dustin Enriquez, rotating “run days with total-body lift days and boxing sessions.”

Not only has the regimen brought him closer to his dream physique, but the “fukumean” hitmaker said staying in shape also paid off during his recent “Wun World Tour.” He explained, “Working out helps me as a performer with my breathing, my stamina… I can move more, engage more, and give my full energy.”

Gunna later admitted that skipping workouts would make him “feel like a failure,” though he has plenty keeping him motivated, including his Wunna Run 5K club and business ventures in fitness through Flerish and Cymbiotika Wellness Bar. On top of that, the Grammy-nominated artist has recently taken up tennis!