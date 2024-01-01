Image Image Credit Rebecca Noble / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Dec. 22), Donald Trump reignited controversy with a new proposal for the United States to acquire Greenland from Denmark. In a Truth Social post, he described the proposed move as essential for “national security and freedom throughout the world" and an “absolute necessity.” It didn’t take long for the autonomous territory’s prime minister, Múte Bourup Egede, to respond to the bizarre notion. “We are not for sale, and we will not be for sale,” he declared in a Facebook post on Monday (Dec. 23) before reaffirming the nation’s commitment to independence and openness to trade and cooperation.

On Tuesday (Dec. 24), Newsweek shared praise and support from Russian figures regarding Trump’s suggestion. Stanislav Tkachenko, an academic at St. Petersburg State University, praised the president-elect's approach as “a new diplomatic language” that Russia could adopt. “Maybe we won’t carve up the world like an apple, but we can certainly outline the parts of the world where our interests cannot be questioned,” he added. Elena Panina, a member of the Vladimir Putin-aligned United Russia party, suggested that “Greenland could again become a key base for U.S. strategic bombers.”

This isn’t the first time Trump spoke of purchasing Greenland, which serves as the location for the U.S.-helmed Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base). During his first term, he publicly floated the idea, which was swiftly dismissed by Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as “absurd.” The negative response notably led Trump to cancel a planned state visit to the Eastern European country.

Greenland wasn’t Trump’s only target this month. Adding to the hoopla, he made remarks about turning Canada into America's 51st state. Similarly, the incoming head of state suggested reasserting control over the Panama Canal. “We’re being ripped off at the Panama Canal,” Trump claimed at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.

Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino quickly countered. "Every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent areas belongs to Panama and will continue belonging to Panama," he expressed in a statement.