Image Image Credit Joe Maher / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Ghetts performs at the LABRUM London presentation during London Fashion Week February 2025 on February 22, 2025 in London, England Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The court sentenced Ghetts to 12 years in prison for the October 2025 hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old Yubin Tamang in London.

CCTV footage showed he was driving about 60 mph in a 30-mph zone and did not stop or call emergency services after the crash.

Yubin’s family delivered statements in court, and Ghetts expressed remorse in a statement read by his lawyer.

Ghetts (born Justin Jude Clarke-Samuel) received 12 years behind bars following a fatal hit-and-run that killed a student in London.

The British rapper and “Supacell” actor was sentenced on Tuesday (March 3) for the October 2025 drunk-driving incident in which he struck 20-year-old Yubin Tamang with his BMW and failed to stop. During the televised sentencing at the Old Bailey, Judge Mark Lucraft KC also banned Ghetts from driving for 17 years.

After reviewing CCTV footage, Lucraft described the moments leading up to the crash as a “quite appalling litany of incidents” that were “simply shocking.” As the BBC reported, Ghetts was driving roughly 60 mph in a 30-mph zone as Yubin crossed a street in northeast London. To make matters worse, he failed to call emergency services, drove eight miles home, and ran six red lights. The student died in the hospital two days later.

Image Image Credit Metropolitan Police - PA Images / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Screen grab taken from CCTV dated 18/10/25 issued by the Metropolitan Police showing the BMW (left) being driven on the wrong side of the road in London, before it later hit 20-year-old Yubin Tamang in north-east London on October 18 2025. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Yubin Tamang’s family and roommate speak after his death

In a statement, Yubin’s family shared, “We speak today with hearts broken beyond repair. Our only child, a precious soul, has been taken from us far too soon. Justin Clarke-Samuel has stolen our son’s future and ours with it… We can never forgive him for what he has done.”

During the hearing, Yubin’s mother, Sharmila Tamang, tearfully told the court, “My son had come for studies to this place, but because of somebody’s mistakes, he has died at a very small age. Yubin was our only child.” Yubin’s roommate, Sushant Khadka, added that the tragedy left a lasting mark on those who knew him: “Yubin was only 20 years old. He had dreams, ambition, plans for his future.”

Ghetts apologizes to Yubin Tamang’s family

In court, Ghetts’ lawyer read a statement in which the rapper expressed “extreme regret, shame, and remorse” over the events that led to Yubin’s death. “This may be the only chance that I get to apologize,” he stated. “It was truly an unintentional act on my part, and I am so sincerely sorry for the suffering and emotional distress that I have caused.”

It’s also worth noting that the “Know My Ting” artist, a father of two, had 12 prior convictions tied to 27 offenses dating back to when he was 16. According to The Guardian, those included robbery, aggravated vehicle taking, and several driving-related crimes.