On Friday (Feb. 23), Ghetts returned to the fold with his fourth studio LP, On Purpose, With Purpose, an 18-song effort with assists from Sampha, Unknown T, Lancey Foux, Moonchild Sanelly, Tiggs Da Author, and more. The project was led by the singles “Laps,” “Twin Sisters,” and “Tumbi.”

Ghetts described the meaning behind the album in an interview with Loud And Quiet. “What I want to say to people is: Find your purpose 'cause we’ll all just live and die chasing money without finding the purpose,” he explained. “Money makes people feel nice. But it makes people feel like they’re better than other people. And the truth is, as human beings, we all wake up tomorrow. And if we had to live as we’re meant to, and we [were] all equal, I’d be fine.”

The British talent continued, "I wouldn’t need any money to feel better than somebody else. Money enables me to live and have certain freedoms that I crave. But in the midst of that, don’t forget what your actual purpose is. Like, what makes you feel like your soul is on fire? Because a lot of people, unfortunately, they never get to feel that."

On Monday (Feb. 26), Ghetts teamed up with Amazon Music's +44 division for a performance of the On Purpose, With Purpose standout "Mount Rushmore," which features London heavyweights Kano and Wretch 32. On the Emil-produced cut, the three legendary artists were at their most vulnerable to date, beginning with Ghetts' opening verse about family, life's evils, and more.

"Mum, I know you cringe when I make out like we was poor, like I only had a meal or two when it's really three or four/ You're my Donda West, my Athenas, your core, sons hardly live with dads, but who was needed more?/ Dad, I know you cringe when I make out like you weren't there..."

Check out On Purpose, With Purpose and the performance of "Mount Rushmore" below.