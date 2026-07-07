Image Image Credit Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt George E. Johnson a black entrepreneur with a high school education who parlayed a $250 investment into a company that grossed $39 million in sales, is seen in his office holding a few of the products made by Johnson Products Co., Inc. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

George E. Johnson died at 99 in Chicago following a respiratory illness, according to The New York Times.

Johnson Products Company became the first Black-owned company listed on a major American stock exchange in 1971.

He supported “Soul Train,” helped establish Independence Bank of Chicago and published a memoir in 2025.

George E. Johnson, founder of Johnson Products, whose Ultra Sheen and Afro Sheen products became staples in Black households for decades, died Monday (July 6) at his Chicago home following a respiratory illness, according to The New York Times. He was 99.

George built far more than a successful hair care company. His journey reflected a level of perseverance that reshaped entrepreneurship in America. Born in a sharecropper's shack in Richton, Mississippi, the entrepreneur moved to Chicago as a toddler and entered the workforce at a young age. After leaving high school, he worked for Fuller Products before developing his own hair relaxer and launching Johnson Products with his then-wife, Joan Johnson, in 1954.

The company's early days were anything but easy. After one lender dismissed his business idea, he found another way to secure the modest startup money he needed. That setback would later inspire his involvement in creating Independence Bank of Chicago, one of the country's largest Black-owned banks. This move expanded his influence beyond manufacturing by increasing access to capital for underserved communities.

Johnson Products quickly found its audience after introducing Ultra Sheen, an at-home hair relaxer designed for women. The brand became a dominant force in hair care throughout the 1960s before reaching another historic milestone in 1971, when it became the first Black-owned company listed on a major American stock exchange, The Times noted.

George E. Johnson’s impact extended from Wall Street to "Soul Train"

George’s influence wasn't limited to beauty aisles. His company became the first Black-controlled business to sponsor a national television program through its decades-long partnership with "Soul Train," helping support one of the most influential platforms celebrating Black music, dance and culture.

Although Johnson Products later faced industry shifts, regulatory challenges and increased competition, his impact continued long after the company's peak. The businessman published his memoir, “Afro Sheen: How I Revolutionized an Industry with the Golden Rule, From 'Soul Train' to Wall Street,” in 2025, reflecting on the path that took him from humble beginnings to becoming one of the country's most influential Black entrepreneurs.

The pioneer is survived by his wife, Madeline Murphy Rabb, four children, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His legacy lives on through the business he built, the industries he helped transform and the barriers he helped break for those who followed.