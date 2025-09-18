Image Image Credit Chris Unger/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Terence Crawford walks to the ring prior to his fight against Canelo Álvarez Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Terence “Bud” Crawford is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of his era. Born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, he’s become a symbol of grit, discipline, and skill, earning world titles across multiple weight classes and commanding respect inside and outside the ring.

But beyond the highlight reels and championship belts lies a story filled with unexpected twists and little-known details. Crawford’s path to stardom wasn’t straightforward — it was shaped by family, mentors, and experiences that were often as unusual as they were defining. Some moments were tough, others were lighthearted, and a few sound almost unbelievable.

What makes Crawford stand out isn’t just his dominance in the ring, but the fascinating anecdotes and quirks that reveal who he really is. From his earliest days in a boxing gym to unlikely encounters with household names, Crawford’s journey offers plenty of surprises.

Here are 11 fun facts that shed new light on the fighter known as “Bud,” showing there’s far more to him than knockouts and titles.

1. Nickname from a potato head

Crawford’s famous nickname has playful origins. As a baby, his grandmother called him “Spud,” like Mr. Potato Head. His mom wasn’t a fan and told people to use “Bud” instead. What began as a family quirk turned into one of boxing’s most recognizable nicknames, carried proudly from Omaha’s gyms to global championship stages.

2. Raised on tough love

Growing up in Omaha, Crawford’s mother believed in unorthodox discipline. She sometimes paid neighborhood kids to fight him, convinced it would make him tougher. She also rarely showed affection, something Crawford has openly discussed as shaping his hunger to prove people wrong. Years later, he summed it up: “I feed off of the non-believers.”

3. Shot in the head — and drove himself to the ER

In 2008, just months into his professional career, Crawford’s life nearly ended following a dice game in Omaha. A stray bullet pierced his car window and grazed his skull, leaving him bloodied. Not only did he survive, but he drove himself to the hospital and survived.

4. Warren Buffett connection

Few fighters can claim a friendship with one of the world’s richest men, but Crawford can. Hailing from the same city, he and Warren Buffett have met multiple times. They’ve shared popcorn, Coca-Cola, and conversations about life, with Crawford noting Buffett treated him like a regular guy.

5. Kicked out of his own gym

As a teenager, Crawford clashed with his coaches at the CW Boxing Club in Omaha, and his fiery temper got him expelled. Years later, he earned his way back by competing at a “family night” sparring event and proving his skill. That rocky return set the tone for his career: discipline was hard-won, but determination carried him forward.

6. Uncle Michael’s shadow

According to Heavy, Crawford’s uncle Michael, his mother’s brother, was murdered when Bud was a child — a trauma that gave him nightmares. “I used to visualize the casket. I wanted to sleep with my mom,” he reportedly recalled. Michael boxed, too, and the publication further stated that Bud’s trademark stance-switching style mirrors his uncle’s.

7. Mentored by Midge Minor

During Crawford’s turbulent teen years, trainer Midge Minor stepped in as a crucial mentor. Acting as a surrogate father, Minor picked him up after school, showed him fight tapes, and steered him away from trouble. Crawford has credited Minor with instilling discipline and focus at a time when he was drifting. Without that guidance, it’s possible the fiery kid from Omaha never would have grown into a global superstar.

8. Omaha over everything

Despite global fame, Crawford has never forgotten where he came from. Omaha has celebrated him with a Key to the City, a street named in his honor, and even the Spirit of the Maverick Award from the University of Nebraska Omaha. He proudly represents his hometown at Cornhuskers football games and community events.

Before boxing took over, Crawford briefly tried playing football as a kid. But his love for fighting overshadowed everything — he scrapped so often that coaches eventually kicked him off the team. While it may have been a setback at the time, it revealed where his true passion lay. The football field couldn’t contain his competitive fire, but the boxing ring proved to be the perfect outlet.

10. Doesn’t watch opponent film

Most elite fighters spend hours analyzing footage of their opponents, but Crawford refuses. His philosophy is simple: no one will fight him the same way they fight others. Instead, he focuses on being his best, trusting his ability to adjust mid-fight. It’s boxing IQ at the highest level.

11. Trips to Africa

Crawford has twice traveled to Rwanda and Uganda with his former teacher, working on projects to improve access to clean water. He described the trips as humbling, saying, “I haven’t in my life experienced anything of the nature they’re experiencing over there.” The journeys reinforced his appreciation for life’s basics and deepened his commitment to giving back. It’s a side of Bud far beyond the ring.