On Tuesday (Feb. 27), French Montana unveiled a new visual for "Too Fun," which features 41’s Jenn Carter and Kyle Richh. The Saint Vincent, Synthetic and TayDaProducer-backed offering is a lesson in debauchery, with French Montana's closing verse centering on wild times with women.

"My b**ch, she trendin', she get to the bands, drunk off the Casa' and no one can stop, she bounce on the d**k, and she don't use no hands / I call mami Young Waka Flocka, dissing the members, you not gon' get far, step in the function, she lit by the bar, mixing that party pack, twisting her jaw..."

The video stayed with the theme of the track, as collaborators turned up in different locations within a nightclub, including the VIP section and behind the bar. Different facets of wealth were also present and abundant throughout the three-minute clip.

"Too Fun" is taken from French Montana's Mac & Cheese 5 project, a 21-song effort with a wealth of assists from Kanye West, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Westside Gunn, Meek Mill, Lil Durk and more. In an interview with TMZ, the Bronx MC addressed criticism over different iterations of the LP, which includes instrumental, sped-up and acapella versions.

"Taylor Swift dropped eight versions of her album," French Montana stated. "I was watching everybody doing it. I was watching JT and a bunch of other people who had big records, and I [saw] them just put out instrumentals and all that. I'm like, how come it's so easy to find this, and when I went on their page, I saw they had six different versions, I was like, 'They're geniuses.'" The approach appeared to have paid off, as Hits Daily Double expects Mac & Cheese 5 to secure a top 10 chart position with a projected 56,500 album-equivalent units. Press play on "Too Fun" below.