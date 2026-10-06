Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Freddie Jackson at the 2019 Black Music Honors in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Freddie Jackson’s family announced that the R&B singer died on Monday (Oct. 5). No cause of death was shared.

His family remembered him as generous, thanked his supporters and said his voice and legacy would live on.

Jackson’s R&B legacy includes “You Are My Lady,” “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake)” and “Have You Ever Loved Somebody.”

R&B singer Freddie Jackson, whose smooth vocals powered love songs including “You Are My Lady” and “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake),” has died.

Jackson’s family announced his death Tuesday (Oct. 6) in a statement shared to his official Instagram account. According to the post, the music legend died Monday (Oct. 5). No details surrounding his cause of death were shared. “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night,” the statement began.

His loved ones remembered Jackson as much for the person he was away from the microphone as for the music that made him an R&B mainstay. They described him as a generous person who deeply valued his family, friends, supporters and craft while acknowledging the role his records played in fans’ lives over the decades.

“To everyone who ever sang along, danced, or felt something when Freddie took the stage: thank you,” the family wrote. “You were family to him, and he carried your love with him always.” The post concluded by asking supporters to keep the New York native’s loved ones in their prayers. Information about funeral arrangements and additional ways to celebrate his legacy will be announced in the coming days.

Freddie Jackson’s R&B career and legacy

A Harlem native, Jackson got his professional start in the late 1970s as a member of the California funk group Mystic Merlin before building a solo career that made his voice a fixture of 1980s R&B. His catalog includes “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake),” “You Are My Lady,” “Have You Ever Loved Somebody” and “Jam Tonight.” He carried that momentum into the 1990s with “Do Me Again.”

The singer's work also extended beyond his own albums. He teamed up with Irene Cara for “Love Survives,” which appeared on the soundtrack to the 1989 animated film All Dogs Go to Heaven. He also appeared in the 1990 crime film King of New York.

For fans who fell in love, celebrated milestones or simply slow-danced to Jackson’s music, his family made clear that the connection went both ways. “Rest in peace, Freddie. Your legacy and your voice will live on forever,” they wrote in the Instagram post.