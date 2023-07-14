Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images and Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Hip Hop community is in mourning following the announcement that DJ Clark Kent passed away at the age of 58. The tragic news was announced on Friday (Oct. 25), a day after the Brooklyn-bred talent transitioned, surrounded by his wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah and son Antonio by his side.

In the emotional post shared to his Instagram page, the family wrote, “Clark quietly and valiantly fought a three-year battle with colon cancer, while continuing to share his gifts with the world. The family is grateful for everyone’s love, support and prayers during this time and ask for privacy as they process this immense loss.” Among those grieving his absence is his cousin Foxy Brown.

The “Tables Will Turn” rapper shared that she was heartbroken by Kent’s death in a lengthy tribute post. Amid her sorrow, she declared that he was “Hip Hop’s undisputed” and that his platform and impact have been felt by the artists he helped get their footing in the industry.

“My cousin would tell the whole Brooklyn, ‘My lil cousin ING is the best chick to ever do it!’ [He] kept me on my bully. I remember the day you pulled up to mommy’s crib with JAY-Z in the white GS and said, ‘Spit for him ING!!!!!’ The beginning of Bonnie & Clyde,” Foxy wrote.

Furthermore, her love and respect for Kent poured out as she stated, “A lot of n**gas talk it, but Clark was the one who started all this s**t for us!!!!! True story. Fox, Big, HOV…ain’t a Brooklyn icon alive that’s gon’ tell you different!” His words and guidance remain top of mind for her as she revealed a forthcoming album will pay homage to the trailblazer.

The caption for the carousel of images and video clips continued with her reflecting on their last interaction. “Last thing you told me was, ‘Cuzzo, the new album must be named INGA.’ Promise on Baby C, I will honor your last words to me... and leave the last song open for you!”

In the collection of memories, she revealed a screenshot of that very text. In his own words, Kent told Foxy that INGA was the only title “because this will be the most honest album you make.” The album has been in the works for four years and will mark the ‘90s female rap icon's fourth studio album. Last year, she teased that the release would signify one of the greatest comebacks.