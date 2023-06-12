Image Image Credit Chelsea Guglielmino / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Flavor Flav Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When people hear “Yeah boy!” while tuned into the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday (Oct. 19), it will mean one thing: that Flavor Flav is in the building. The Public Enemy hype man has been tapped to cover MC duties on social media, speaking to the night’s honorees and more.

However, hours before the tributes began, Flav, 65, took a moment to celebrate himself. “TODAY is a BIG DAY. I am FOUR Years Sober Today!!!” he tweeted, acknowledging the anniversary marking the end of his struggles with alcohol. His message continued with him expressing gratitude to those who have helped him along the way.

He wrote, “So thankful to my family and friends and team and community for helping me stay clean. It is an honor to be on this sobriety and mental good health journey. It allows me to participate in things like the [Rock and Roll Hall of Fame] induction ceremonies and welcome some greats to the family. It allows me to appreciate the magnitude of these moments, with many more to come.”

Some of the Class of 2024 inductees that will cross paths with Flav include Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, as well as Kool & The Gang, to name a few. The event will be televised live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, at 7 p.m. EST on Disney+.

In the video that accompanied his message, he stood in front of his display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum in downtown Cleveland. Flav, along with his group members, were inducted into the shrine of musical legends in 2013. At the time, he had been clean of narcotics for five years — a feat that presently has almost reached two decades.

The entertainer previously admitted to being addicted to crack, cocaine, weed, cigarettes and alcohol for 18 years. "There was a time that I was spending $2,400 to $2,600 a day for six years straight, you do the math,” he said during a 2023 interview. "That's how much I spent on drugs."

Now, Flav has become a joyous fixture at red carpet events, applauding his peers. His renewed lease on life and sober living even afforded him the opportunity to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he helped sponsor the U.S. men's and women’s water polo teams.