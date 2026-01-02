Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fivio Foreign performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Fivio Foreign announced he’s entering rehab in early 2026 to focus on personal growth and avoid further legal trouble.

He revealed that the program cost $10,000 and that the decision was made with input from his family and probation officer.

His choice follows a 196-day jail stint in 2025 and reflects a shift toward long-term stability and personal responsibility.

Fivio Foreign is stepping into the new year with intention, accountability, and growth. The rapper shared that he’s entering rehab — framing the decision as a personal reset and a commitment to doing better for himself and his family.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday (Dec. 31), the Brooklyn native explained that the decision didn’t come lightly and was made with the support of those closest to him. Speaking directly to fans, Fivio made it clear this is about choosing life, stability, and clarity. “I wanna let y'all know, with the help of my team, my wife, my family, my probation officer, and the people I've been talking to, I'm admitting myself into a rehab center… In the next couple of days, for like a week or two,” he said.

The “Big Drip” hitmaker went on to share the seriousness of the commitment, including the financial investment and the mindset behind it. “I had to pay $10,000 to get into it. You know what I'm saying? I just feel like I'm at a point where, you know, I wanna change, I wanna live, and I wanna stop making a lot of dumb decisions and a lot of dumb mistakes that I've been making.”

Fivio also thanked fans who have stood by him throughout his career, emphasizing that this moment marks a turning point. “I thank y’all for supporting me throughout the years… This is something serious. I want y'all to support me and I want y'all to ride with me through this journey,” he continued. “I got my beautiful lifestyle, and I don't want to lose that for nothing.”

While he did not specify what he will be seeking treatment for, the message was met with encouragement from fans, fellow artists, and industry peers alike.

Fivio Foreign continues rebuilding after his release

Fivio’s decision comes months after his August release from jail, where he served 196 days and is now on probation through 2028. Following his release, he marked the moment with a symbolic flex — debuting a custom “Movie Theater” chain that opens to reveal a screen capable of playing videos, complete with mini speakers.

Around the same time, Fivio returned to music with the collaborative EP, Movie Theater Music, alongside Gino Mondana. The project includes tracks like “Stick To The Plan” and “All White Nikes,” featuring Sosa Geek.

By choosing to enter rehab, the 35-year-old appears focused on protecting his freedom, his peace, and his future as he continues moving forward.