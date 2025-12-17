Image Image Credit Jason Koerner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fivio Foreign performs at Rolling Loud Miami Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Fivio Foreign’s catalog shows how his sound evolved alongside the Brooklyn drill movement.

Collaborations with major artists helped him reach new audiences and expand his influence.

The selected tracks highlight key moments that shaped his career and solidified his presence in the genre.

Before Fivio Foreign became the go-to voice whenever Brooklyn drill crossed into the mainstream, he was a local force figuring out how to make chaos feel catchy. His rise didn’t follow a clean, linear path, either. It came in bursts, from street records turning into borough anthems and features that suddenly felt unavoidable to moments where his unmistakable delivery cut through bigger names on the same track. What ties it all together is impact.

As one of the most notable artists to help expand drill’s American identity, Fivio translated the genre’s tense, sliding beats into something that could live on club speakers, festival stages, and national radio without losing its edge. His voice alone became an instantly recognizable calling card, and over time, that sound proved flexible enough to sit beside A-list peers, pop-leaning collaborators, and even stadium-sized rap moments.

This unranked list isn’t about deep cuts or technical showcases — it’s about a sampling of the songs that worked. The records that introduced Fivio to new audiences, shifted perception, and confirmed his staying power during drill’s most visible era. Some were undeniable street records. Others arrived through high-profile collaborations that expanded his reach overnight. Together, they tell the story of an artist whose hits doubled as stepping stones, each one pushing drill further into the center of the conversation.

1. Off The Grid (with Kanye West and Playboi Carti)

Notable bars: “They call me a product of my environment, I tell them, ‘Nah, I'm what God produced,’ defense good, and them guards can shoot, I put ‘em on you, it get hard to move, tattoo in my face is the mark of truth Gotta watch what you say when they market you...”

2. Wetty

Notable bars: “I know she love me on the low, she keep on lovin’ all my posts, she save me in her phone as Casper, ‘cause I'm always goin’ ghost, and she sendin’ everybody blue hearts ‘cause she always with the locs...”

3. City of Gods (with Kanye West and Alicia Keys)

Notable bars: “Welcome to the city of Gods, pop was the king of New York, now I’m the n**ga in charge, only the drillers, the city is ours, we found out the opps and we pick ‘em apart, I give ‘em my time so I give ‘em my heart, if the city love me, then I’m really a star...”

4. Showin’ Off, Pt. 2

Notable bars: “Defense, shoot his hand if he reachin’, cock it, squeeze it, in that sequence, I heard my picture in the precinct, free Gutta out the beacon, they askin’, no talkin’ secrets, you want that fire look for me, heat, seekin’ ether, vegan, but he still with the beefin’, if shawty bad she get the treatment...”

5. Blixky In A Box (with Jay Dee and Dee Savv)

Notable bars: “Look, flyest Crips in the game, flag tied around the leg, runnin’ in and out the bank and we still puttin’ pain, I lost my homie to the stain, s**t’ll never be the same, but don’t you ever mention Kane,, don’t you ever mention Kane...”

6. Trust

Notable bars: “One up, scorin’, shot good,, Jordan, ballin’, and we could put diamonds in our crosses, see what happen when they cross us, losses, they takin’ losses, I turn my n**gas into bosses...”

7. Big Drip

Notable bars: “B**ch, I’m on demon time, straight forward, I don’t need a line, ice in the watch just to freeze the time, I brought it with me, I ain’t leaving mine, baow, baow, I brought it with me, I ain’t leaving mine...”

8. Story Time

Notable bars: “Let me tell a little sad story about this young boy, grew up, no pops in the crib, that n**ga momma workin’ so she couldn’t really show him no love when he was a kid, he didn’t even mean to do that incident, he was only eighteen when he caught that bid...”

9. TEACH ME HOW TO DRILL (with Lil Mabu)

Notable bars: “Slide through, don't let the opps find you, keep your eyes behind you, get a chop, or buy two, just know, they try me if they try you, and the whole gang gon’ stand beside you, right or wrong, it's a lifestyle, not a song...”

10. What’s My Name (with Queen Naija and Coi Leray)

Notable bars: “I know you in love with me, that’s cool, she say my name and she gеttin’ a tattoo, we should’ve been therе together, it’s past due, now, let’s go have some fun in this backroom, man, that ex-n**ga boring, bad news, she ain’t never come out, he had mad rules, I can buy you Chanelly and mad shoes, I can match with Dior and the bags too...”

11. Demons (with Drake)

Notable bars: “Move, get out the way, say the wrong thing, you’ll get shot in your face, Fivi, laced, I put the opps in they place, yeah, if you a gangster, then you gotta relate...”

12. Paris To Tokyo (with The Kid LAROI)

Notable bars: “Whenever I see her, she comin’ horny, everybody know I’m in love with shorty, I ain’t none of them n**gas that come before me, she was with me back when I was young and corny...”

13. I Am What I Am (with King Von)

Notable bars: “Ay, look, you know how we rock, I can’t wait until we find out the block, forever Pop, we ain’t never gettin’ cool with the opps, I get the money, I do it a lot, bow I got it on me, he gettin’ shot, we give a f**k about the cops...”

14. Richer Than Ever (with Rich The Kid)

Notable bars: “I'm feelin’ richer than ever, old friends like, ‘Fivie, we should be stickin’ together,’ if I changed, then I did for the better, made it out the storm, I took a flight, no, I’m not missin’ the weather, no issues, my only problem’s how this money’s gon’ fit in this leather...”

15. Body (Remix) (with Russ Millions, Tion Wayne, Buni, ZT, E1, Darkoo, Bugzy Malone, and ArrDee)

Notable bars: “Hol’ up, I think I know her, I don’t like your tone, girl, talk a little lower, n**ga get shot for smokin’ my roll-up, you said you got it, now you gotta show up, shawty gon’ suck me up until it’s over, she like a little pretzel, you can fold her, she got the 20 inches with the closure...”