Image Image Credit Official artwork for "304" Image Alt Father Romar's cover art for "304" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Father Romar's “304” single features Kenny Mac and production from Igor Górski and Tate McNelley.

The song addresses modern dating dynamics through direct verses and a pointed hook.

The single arrived shortly after his SXSW 2026 set at REVOLT HOUSE Austin, where he performed “Survive” for a special “From The Block” edition.

On Friday (May 8), Father Romar unveiled his latest single, “304," backed by 440 Artists. The track features past collaborator Kenny Mac and credits Igor Górski and Tate McNelley on production.

On “304,” the Minneapolis talent and FREEWIFI alum centered the song on a specific dating frustration. The hook laid out the record’s main point through lines about fake affection and women looking for someone to cover their bills: "I be cheesin' to show off the grillz, that a** too fake for the love to be real / Just wanna take trips and go on some dates, a h** will pretend that she head over heels."

In his verse, he expanded on that idea with references to requests for designer items, expensive meals, and other expectations he sees as transactional. "I'm good on a b**ch, I don't care if you're bad, once you name-drop brand that you ain't never had / She bougie, she want some Gucci and Louis in exchange for some coochie," he rapped. Kenny Mac’s guest verse stayed on the same subject, adding bars about women wanting purses, luxury travel, and other lifestyle perks.

The song’s release gives Romar another entry in what has been a steady recent output. Past drops include the equally infectious “Survive,” “Laid Back,” and “Beneficial.”

Father Romar recently stepped onstage at REVOLT HOUSE Austin

Notably, "304" arrived right after Father Romar’s appearance at REVOLT HOUSE Austin during SXSW 2026. He delivered a live rendition of "Survive" on the venue's rooftop, with 4 Shooters Only behind the cameras for a special edition of their “From The Block” series. "I'm independent with a couple dependents that I wish I could file on my taxes / I can't afford to get put on the shirt and get worn like a jersey that's vintage," he expressed on the microphone as others looked on.