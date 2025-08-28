Image Image Credit Logan Bowles / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Hunter of Colorado with Ferrante Harris and Leanna Lenee pose for a photo on the red carpet prior to the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travis Hunter will have an extra fan watching him in his first NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars — his newborn son! Congratulatory messages for the wide receiver and his wife, Leanna De La Fuente, have flooded their announcement video, posted to YouTube late Wednesday evening (Aug. 27).

The footage showed a montage of the couple’s pregnancy journey — from the moment they learned they were expecting, the first ultrasound, finding out the gender, and more. In a clip from March, Fuente shared that on Feb. 28, she had a dream that their baby boy had “lots and lots of curly hair.”

As Hunter prepared for the draft in April, he excitedly noted that the day was made that much more special because not only would he learn which team selected him, but also where the child would be born. Intimate moments of the first-time mom laboring showed the University of Colorado-Boulder alum remained by her side. The nearly three-minute video fades to a black screen as the first cries of their son are heard. The athlete could not help but brag, “That baby looks just like me!” causing those in the room to laugh. The precious memory ended with him telling his wife, “You did good, baby.”

The outpouring of love from fans in the comments includes someone who wrote, “Congratulations. This is what you call protecting your peace while pregnant. Never confirmed or denied anything. Just privately celebrating the moments.” A second supporter wrote, “OMG, to hear him cry just brought tears to my eyes. Welcome to the world, little guy.” A third ecstatic viewer remarked, “Your biggest accolade yet, dawg! Nothing in this world [is] greater than fatherhood. Blessings to y’all and let the haters hate.”

From wedding vows to baby news: Travis Hunter’s big year

The high school sweethearts announced their engagement in February 2024. They tied the knot in a luxury wedding in May, capping off the beginning of Hunter’s professional football career and life as a family man. From college stardom to the big league and now fatherhood, the 2024 Heisman winner Hunter is proving that even in the spotlight, some moments are meant to be shared on their own terms.

Congratulations to the new parents!