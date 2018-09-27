Image Image Credit Andrew Wevers / Contributor via Getty Images and Eugene Gologursky / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Hunter and Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travis Hunter is evidently a huge Lil Wayne fan. On Saturday (Dec. 14), while accepting the 2024 Heisman Trophy Award in New York City, the wide receiver and cornerback credited the “Lollipop” rapper for being a major influence on his career.

"First, I want to thank my fiancée and my mother. They've been with me since the first time I had surgery, my first year in college. They never took a step away from me,” Hunter said. “All the hard hours, all the hard days, all the times I didn't want to wake up and get on my phone to look at football, y'all stayed with me. I'm very thankful for y'all."

Hunter then revealed that it was his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, who introduced him to the New Orleans legend. “[She] loves you,” he shared. “I didn't know none of your songs until she let me know ‘cause I don't listen to music.

"She told me, ‘You've got to listen to this. If you don't listen to music, listen to Wayne.’ And from that day on, that's all I listen to. [When I listen to] pregame music, those are the songs I listen to. When I get to that TRX, and I blast that music, I'm listening to Wayne," he continued.

Hunter even gave the crowd his best Lil Wayne impression while singing the chorus of “6 Foot 7 Foot.” The record, which appeared on 2011's Tha Carter IV, was certified seven-times platinum by the RIAA just over a decade later. “That’s my song,” the 21-year-old said before adding, “I respect you for coming out here and coming to support me.”

Hunter took home the coveted Heisman Trophy over finalists like Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel and Miami’s Cam Ward. In addition to Wayne and the Buffaloes player’s mother and fiancée, coach Deion Sanders and teammate Shedeur Sanders all sat in the front row.