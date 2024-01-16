Image Image Credit Gerald Matzka / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Martin Lawrence Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Martin Lawrence has another classic in the works! The entertainer is still reeling from the massive success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which grossed a reported $403.7 million at the global box office this summer. But instead of hitting cruise control, he is gearing up to reprise one of his most iconic film roles: Miles Logan, a career thief who disguised himself as a Los Angeles detective in Blue Streak.

He surprised fans on social media with the announcement of a sequel to the 1999 comedy. Lawrence wrote, “Y’all better get ready to get all up [in] this thing, ‘cause Blue Streak 2 is on the way! Much love to my team Runteldat Entertainment for hustlin’ hard to make this a reality,” and shared artwork from the original movie poster. According to Deadline, a script is in development but a cast has not been assembled.

In another post shared on Twitter, he simply asked fans, “Y’all ready for this?” A resounding 2,400 people responded, with many saying “yes” by way of gifs of their favorite moments from the film. The original storyline sees Miles released from a two-year stint in prison in connection with a jewel heist. Upon regaining his freedom, the criminal makes it his top priority to locate a diamond he hid at a construction site that has since become a police department. Through several hijinks, including acting as a member of the force, he is eventually reunited with the gem and allowed to flee to Mexico, despite his law enforcement peers learning of his identity.

“Now THIS is how it should be done, no remakes just REVIVE,” one person wrote. A second user said, “Definitely! I hope you bring the whole crew back, including Dave Chappelle!” Another supporter hopes that the sequel will finally answer lingering questions from the original. That person commented, “That would be cool [because] we never knew what happened to your character after you went across [the border] to Mexico.” And like several others, they too hoped to see the full original cast reprise their roles, adding, “Luke Wilson gotta come back with you too if this happens.”

The stand-up legend is currently on his “Y’all Know What It Is!” tour, with dates running through April of next year.