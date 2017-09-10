Image Image Credit Manny Hernandez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As reported by Variety on Sunday (June 9), Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's Bad Boys: Ride or Die debuted with $56 million domestically and $48.6 million internationally, with an impressive total of $104.6 million worldwide. The fourth installment in the action-comedy series marked Smith's return to the big screen after his controversial Oscars incident in 2022. Despite not setting franchise records, the film provided a much-needed boost to the struggling box office, which lagged 26 percent behind the previous year.

The Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah-directed film followed Smith and Lawrence's iconic detectives, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively, as they investigated corruption within the Miami Police Department. The movie's performance, though solid, may not surpass the franchise's highest-grossing film, 2020’s Bad Boys For Life, which earned $426 million globally.

In related news, Smith hopped on Instagram to celebrate the 30-year mark since "the start of principal photography of the first Bad Boys."

“D**n! I was 25 years old. Marty Mar was 29," the Fresh Prince stated. "Just two kids who lucked out and got to live their dreams on the first try. [Lawrence] had the role first. And it was Martin’s sister Rae who convinced him to ask me to go for the role of Mike Lowrey. We had one dinner -- Martin pitched me the idea and I was hooked."

Smith continued by explaining how he was reluctant to commit to a movie role without a completed script. "If you know me, you know I do NOT like flying blind like that. But it was my shot to work [with a] comedic genius like Martin. So, I said, 'You know what? F**k it. I’m in.' And the rest is history. Thank you for tagging me in, Marty Mar. You are the definition of a ride-or-die. So... when we doin’ part five?"