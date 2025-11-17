Image Image Credit Scott Olson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks at an event in Chicago Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jesse Jackson is currently hospitalized in Chicago and is stable, according to his family.

He is undergoing treatment for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare neurological condition confirmed earlier this year.

Jackson is said to still be involved in community efforts, including a recent holiday food drive initiative.

The family of the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. clarified details about his health following widespread reports regarding his condition. In a statement released Sunday (Nov. 16), Jackson’s relatives said the civil rights leader is in stable condition and is not on life support while receiving treatment in Chicago.

Jackson, 84, was admitted on Nov. 12 for evaluation related to progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare neurological disorder that affects movement, balance, and eye control. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said he was initially diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015 before physicians confirmed PSP in April.

According to the family, Jackson is breathing without assistance and remains under medical supervision. According to USA Today, his son, Yusef Jackson, noted that the minister continues to engage in community-focused initiatives, even during hospitalization. “In fact, today he called for 2,000 churches to prepare 2,000 baskets of food to prevent malnutrition during the holiday season,” he said.

The family also expressed gratitude for the medical team overseeing his care and for the messages of support offered during this time.

Jackson has been a key figure in U.S. civil rights history for more than six decades. He emerged as a national voice in the 1960s while working with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., later founding Operation PUSH and the Rainbow Coalition, which eventually merged to form the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. He also sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988.

A history of Jesse Jackson’s latest health issues

In recent years, Jackson has faced several health challenges. In 2021, he underwent abdominal surgery before being hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. That same year, he received treatment following a fall at Howard University. He stepped down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in 2023.

Progressive supranuclear palsy, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, can progress rapidly and may lead to complications such as pneumonia, choking, or injuries from falls. While PSP shares some symptoms with Parkinson’s disease, it typically begins later and follows a different course.