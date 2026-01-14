Image Image Credit FilmMagic/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt “Euphoria” graphic at an HBO promotional event in Los Angeles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

HBO released the official “Euphoria” Season 3 trailer, confirming an April 2026 premiere.

New cast members include Rosalía, Sharon Stone, and Natasha Lyonne, joining returning stars like Zendaya.

The show continues without the late Angus Cloud and other former cast members, signaling a shift in tone and direction.

HBO is officially back in the world of “Euphoria.” On Wednesday (Jan. 14), the network released the first full trailer for Season 3, giving fans their biggest update yet on the Emmy-nominated drama’s long-awaited return.

If you need a quick refresher, “Euphoria” last left the crew in full fallout mode. Lexi (Maude Apatow) used their lives as material for her school play, while Nate (Jacob Elordi) finally exposed his father Cal (Eric Dane) by handing over a flash drive tied to Cal’s recorded encounters. Then there’s Zendaya’s Rue: Her season-long spiral ended on a rare moment of forward motion as she recommitted to sobriety while her bond with Jules (Hunter Schafer) stayed complicated.

As confirmed by Variety, Season 3 fast-forwards five years, pulling everyone out of the East Highland hallways and into the messier realities of adulthood. The jump finds Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate married and settled in the suburbs, Rue living in Mexico while trying to work off her debt to Laurie (Martha Kelly), Jules in art school, and Maddy (Alexa Demie) in Hollywood at a talent agency. As the trailer revealed, Colman Domingo is also returning to the series as Ali. New faces — among them Rosalía, Sharon Stone, and Natasha Lyonne — will pop up for guest roles.

As expected, fans of the show took to social media to share their reactions to the clip, with many in support of Zendaya. “Dear Academy, start engraving Zendaya’s EMMY immediately!” wrote one user, while another humorously added, “Zendaya’s acting like a crazy b**ch. Count me in.”

Others made mention of certain character arcs, including that of Sweeney’s Cassie. “Cassie being an OnlyFans model is like the least surprising thing about the new season of ‘Euphoria,’” wrote one X user. “I know this because I remember how she behaved during the last season.”

The return of “Euphoria” after the loss of Angus Cloud

The new chapter also arrives with visible absences. Barbie Ferreira exited after Season 2, and Storm Reid will not return. In addition, reports indicate Algee Smith, Nika King, Austin Abrams, and Javon “Wanna” Walton are not coming back for the third season.

The show will also continue without Angus Cloud, the breakout actor behind Fezco “Fez” O’Neill, who died in 2023. “Euphoria” additionally lost executive producer Kevin Turen, another unexpected death that shaped the series’ path back to screen.

Check out other reactions to the Season 3 trailer below.