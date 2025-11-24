Image Image Credit Official artwork for EST Gee’s “Thug Club” single Image Alt EST Gee poses in his latest cover for “Thug Club” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The “Thug Club” video captures EST Gee’s world through club scenes, luxury visuals, and tour footage.

The song reflects on the Louisville rapper's journey with lyrics that emphasize growth and loyalty.

“Thug Club” builds on his 2025 projects My World and I Ain’t Feeling You, continuing his prolific output.

On Friday (Nov. 24), EST Gee continued his 2025 run with the release of “Thug Club,” a John Gotitt, AMOSxght, Poetic, Rando, and Stephan Spazzin-produced number centered on street principles, personal history, and the circumstances that shaped his career. In a single, hard-hitting verse, the Louisville talent addressed shifting relationships, neighborhood dynamics, past losses, and his storied trajectory from early underground success to national visibility.

“Early pandemic, 2020 endin’ when I got my first M, I ain’t switch routine, kept doin’ the same thing and got one again,” he rapped before continuing, “When wars is fought, you could tell who lost by seein’ who want revenge, you respect the victims and that’s the difference, we respect who slid.”

“I wanted this record to show growth,” EST Gee stated to REVOLT regarding the track and its subject matter. “Same principles, just a new level.”

Fans can also enjoy a matching visual for “Thug Club” directed by Carters Vision. The fast-moving clip captured Gee at the club, with his crew, among luxury cars, and wearing diamond jewelry. He could also be spotted performing for packed crowds, with footage presumably captured during his recent “Welcome to My World Tour.”

EST Gee’s recent album drops

“Thug Club” is the CMG signee’s first release since last June’s My World, of which label head Yo Gotti was the sole feature. My World included records such as “Take my time Geeski SH Feb 23,” “GEESKI SHAKE July 13,” “Tug of War March17,” and “Above the Rim 0529.”

My World followed his first 2025 release, January’s I Ain’t Feeling You, which boasted cuts like “Houstonatlantaville” with Lil Baby and Travis Scott, “My Love” with Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez, and “RIP LU MIKE.” A deluxe edition arrived a month later with four additional songs, including “Flash,” a joint collaboration with Chicago rapper BloodHound Q50.