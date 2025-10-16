Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mac Miller during Music Choice's "Take Back Your Music" campaign in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Across his decade-long career, Mac Miller built a reputation as both a generous collaborator and a shape-shifting lyricist. From his early Pittsburgh mixtape days to his final studio albums, the rapper, singer, and producer left an imprint on every corner of modern Hip Hop. His features showcased that range — sometimes playful and melodic, other times reflective and sharp — while connecting him with peers across rap, R&B, funk, and pop.

This list celebrates standout appearances that highlight Miller’s versatility, chemistry, and respect within the industry. These are moments where he joined another artist’s vision rather than leading it, adding his own tone or vibe without overtaking the record. To keep the focus on true guest spots, songs where he’s listed as a feature but effectively performed the entire track by himself (for instance, over another producer’s instrumental) were not included.

From commercially viable collaborations to cult favorites, these selections trace the wide arc of Mac Miller’s artistry. He was an artist who made every verse feel like an invitation into his world, no matter who shared the mic.

1. Ab-Soul – The End Is Near

Notable lyrics: “Obliterated on a big estate, s**t, I figure fame is just a b**ches game, that’s why there’s raindrops drippin' off my windowpane, and I was gettin' money far before the Fisker came...”

2. Justin Bieber – Boyfriend (Remix) (with 2 Chainz and Asher Roth)

Notable lyrics: “Marvin told us we should get it on, right here in the restaurant, ain’t no point in waitin’, baby, I can get you what you want, leprechaun gold, got leprechaun gold, and I came out hot like I was steppin’ on coals...”

3. Vince Staples – Sleep (with Da$h and Ab-Soul)

Notable lyrics: “Uh, it’s young Fisherman, sinkin’ in Lake Michigan, innocence, voice of an angel, so Minnie Riperton, gettin’ lit exquisite, b**ch, live from the Wimbledon, still sinnin’ as Bill Clinton, that’s ill pimpin’...”

4. Chief Keef – I Just Wanna

Notable lyrics: “Don’t even trust myself, swear I need some f**kin’ help, doin’ drugs to numb myself, rollin’ blunts and poppin’ pills, that Molotov some bomb, for real...”

5. DJ Drama – Camera (with FKi 1st, Lil Uzi Vert, and Post Malone)

Notable lyrics: “This is sincerity, what is your fantasy? I want to make it come true, I’m addicted, girl, you got me lifted, I love everything that you do...”

6. Gordo – Learn How To Watch (with MadeinTYO)

Notable lyrics: “I'm on the escalator, they be starin’ at me, they the spectators and I’m player Magic, I’m a ex-Laker, I’m a mess-maker, I don’t stress paper, I don’t care who has it...”

7. Ariana Grande – The Way

Notable lyrics: “Come and watch a movie with me, American Beauty, or Bruce Almighty, that’s groovy, just come and move closer to me...”

8. RiFF RAFF – Aquaberry Dolphin

Notable lyrics: “Yeah, I got b**ches by the catalog playin’ leapfrog, butt-naked in the livin’ room, look like Reese Witherspoon, what’s up? I’m bumpin’ Dean Martin Christmas tunes...”

9. PRhyme – Dat Sound Good (with Ab-Soul)

Notable lyrics: “How lucky am I to still be alive? I’m going crazy, bought a Mercedes with money I raised for Haiti, abducted Brenda’s baby, sold it to a gay couple, take drugs, you high enough to juggle with some space shuttles...”

10. Meek Mill – House Party (Remix) (with Fabolous and Wale)

Notable lyrics: “20 racks a night, that’s on merchandise, I’m rollin’ up this killer, sippin’ purple Sprite, party hard then head to Europe on an early flight, walking ‘cross the London Bridge, that’s that Fergie life...”

11. Free Nationals – Time (with Kali Uchis)

Notable lyrics: “Look at me watering seeds, it’s time to grow, I get out of control when I’m alone, if you can make it with me, you can make it on your own, so quit the bulls**t and playing on my phone...”

12. Freddie Gibbs and Madlib – Piñata (with Sulaiman, Casey Veggies, Domo Genesis, G-Wiz, and Meechy Darko)

Notable lyrics: “What’s up? Play with an abacus, I’ve been stressin’ like Catholics, that’s the s**t, a bit of that happiness in my cup, this generation corrupt, these people brainwashed with evil, my music is more cerebral, explorin’ just what you need to...”

13. Earl Sweatshirt – Guild

Notable lyrics: “In Myrtle Beach with a purple fleece, hotel lobbies playin’ ‘Für Elise,’ I’m Ron Burgundy mixed with Hercules, slap a b**ch in the mouth if she curse at me...”

14. Young Thug – Day Before

Notable lyrics: “I don’t need a lot, but I got a lot, yeah, 200 for the whip in the parking lot, everything cuttin’, turn this s**t into a barbershop, swear I’m always shinin’, couldn’t tell you if it’s dark or not, just a couple things I thought about...”

15. B.o.B – Best Friend (with Iggy Azalea)

Notable lyrics: “B.Y.O.B., bring your own b**ch, she don’t sleep, she smoke trees, no boyfriend, got cold feet, low-key, she’s so sweet, just lonely, but so freaky, acting wild like, ‘H**, please,’ fly route, I go deep...”