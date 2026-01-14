Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T and Kid Art Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Kid Art’s music videos use layered storytelling and recurring visual themes to create immersive experiences.

His collaborations with artists like Pusha T, Meek Mill, and Offset often blur the line between music video and short film.

His work has been featured at MoMA, signaling recognition beyond the music industry.

Kid Art doesn’t treat a music video like a box to check. He treats it like a scene to stage, a mood to lock, and a world to build. For some time, the New York-bred director helped define the modern “big-budget, dark-room” language of Hip Hop visuals, pairing glossy status symbols with gritty tension and forward motion.

That sensibility sits at the center of Chariot Pictures, the studio he co-founded with his brother, cARTier Brown, and partner, Andrew Goor. The Chariot banner signals scale: Stunts, location changes, cinematic lighting, and postproduction polish that make even a three-minute performance clip feel like an event. MoMA has even spotlighted his work in a Music Video Night program, putting his catalog in an arthouse context.

Kid Art (who dabbled in songs of his own early on) also thrives when artists ask for more than coverage. His catalog includes short films, narrative structures, and visual motifs that repeat across eras, from Pusha T’s gothic confessionals to Meek Mill’s high-speed theatrics. The throughline stays simple: Keep the camera moving, keep the stakes clear, and make the artist look larger than life without losing street-level edge.

Below, REVOLT rounds up standout Kid Art-directed videos and shorts, plus the details that show how he turns songs into mini-movies. These are in no particular order.

1. SHAQ & KOBE — Rick Ross feat. Meek Mill

Kid Art put Ross and Meek in a jet-hangar power fantasy built for the duo’s joint album, Too Good to Be True. The clip centered MMG’s “boss” imagery, from tailored fits and a private plane to a lineup of luxury cars, then lets both rappers deliver like they own the runway.

2. Going Bad — Meek Mill feat. Drake

On Championships, Meek and Drake framed their post-feud link-up as a victory lap, and Kid Art directed the visual like a glossy sports movie. It jumped from a racetrack to a head-on crash sequence, then stacked celebrity cameos into the celebration to underline how loud the reunion felt in rap culture.

3. Blue Notes 2 — Meek Mill feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Kid Art co-directed this one with Meek and gave Expensive Pain a visual that moved like a chase scene. In a nutshell, the video itself played on escalation, with ATVs, tense street energy, and rapid cuts that kept the record’s momentum in motion.

4. Crutches, Crosses, Caskets — Pusha T

For King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude, Kid Art went full arthouse menace. The video staged Pusha inside a carousel-like set and threaded in provocative religious imagery, including nuns smoking, so the visual landed like a dark joke that still matched the track’s cold, clinical delivery.

5. Darkest Before Dawn — Pusha T

Instead of a standard single video, Kid Art helped Pusha roll out The Prelude with a 22-minute short film that played like a noir vignette. TIDAL premiered the film, and reporting around the release noted JAY-Z’s backing, signaling how much the rollout aimed to feel like a cultural “event.”

6. Weatherman — Yo Gotti feat. Kodak Black

White Friday (CM9) already sold itself on hustle talk, and Kid Art matched that edge with a visual soaked in red light. The clip leaned into money-first imagery, from racks and jewelry to luxury cars, while Gotti and Kodak traded lines like two guys comparing forecasts from different blocks.

7. The Weekend — T.I. feat. Young Thug & Swizz Beatz

Kid Art turns Dime Trap’s party record into a rooftop thriller. The clip starts with celebration and fast-lane swagger, then pivots into an attempted robbery that spirals quickly, letting T.I. and Thug rap through the chaos like trouble showed up with the bottles.

8. Dip’d in Coke — Juelz Santana feat. French Montana and Cam’ron

Released as a standalone single, “Dip’d in Coke” gets the full Kid Art crime-cinema treatment. Rap-Up frames the setup like an underworld summit: Juelz, Cam, and French meet with bosses from around the globe, sniff out a snitch, and let the situation explode into open warfare.

9. I Swear — Wyclef Jean feat. Young Thug

Kid Art directs Wyclef’s J’ouvert visual like a spy flick, with Wyclef moving through set pieces that feel pulled from a Bond trailer. Rap-Up highlights the action beats: a beach fight, a Mars-like landscape, and Wyclef rescuing Jerrika Karlae, all while Thug’s hook keeps the pacing sharp.

10. Me — Jadakiss

Jadakiss released “Me” as a single, but Kid Art expands it into a narrative short with a plot you can track. Coverage around the film points to a diamond-heist setup that unravels through betrayal, with Peter Greene and Hassan Johnson in the cast to sell the drama beyond music-video “acting.”

11. Swing My Way — Offset

Kid Art gives Offset a high-fashion visual that plays like a date night staged inside an arena-sized flex. Multiple outlets point to Anok Yai as the love interest, with scenes built around a courtside world at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center as Offset raps through sleek, spotlight-ready setups.

12. Big Bag — French Montana feat. Lil Durk

“Big Bag” arrived as a standalone single in July 2025, and the public-facing writeups focus more on the drop than a scene-by-scene plot. Official listings still lock in the key credit: Kid Art directs, and the video pairs French and Durk with a polished, performance-forward visual that matches the track’s “money talk” posture.

13. MAWA (Make America Wavy Again) — French Montana and Max B

French and Max treat Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos like a victory lap for the whole “wavy” legacy, and Kid Art directs the lead single’s video accordingly. Rap-Up frames “MAWA” as the rollout’s centerpiece, and the official upload credits Kid Art as director, putting the long-running partnership back in motion with a headline-level visual.