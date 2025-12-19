Image Image Credit Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Image Alt A Conversation With Clipse LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: Malice and Pusha T of Clipse speak onstage at A Conversation With Clipse at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Hell Hath No Fury, but Pusha T certainly does, and he’ll unleash lethal bars on anyone willing to spar with King Kong. His menacing prowess in the booth reached new depths when he detonated the 2018 diss record “The Story of Adidon.” The song dissected Drake’s integrity with bold assertions, the most jaw-dropping of them being, “You’re hiding a child, let that boy come home.”

Drizzy, in fact, did have a son named Adonis Graham, whom he revealed on the track “Emotionless” from his album Scorpion. The ether that Pusha T served is still a haunting reminder that the Clipse frontman doesn’t show mercy to his competitors. Seven years later, and now we finally know how Malice reacted to hearing the record. The five-time Grammy-nominated rap duo recently spoke about Push’s competitive nature during an intimate Q&A with Elliott Wilson at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. A video of the almost hour-long chat was published on Friday (Dec. 19).

As a fan praised the Daytona artist’s dog-eat-dog mentality, Malice couldn’t help but interject to say, “This was before the rap, I’m telling you; he’s been like this. He’s been like that since a child! His nickname was terror ‘cause he was a terror as a child.” When Elliott asked, “Why are you still like this, Push?” the lyrical assassin implied it was an inherited gift. He offered up, “Imma say my mom and my grandmom, very, very tough ladies. Very tough ladies, very cutthroat."

Malice didn’t let his brother off the hook that easily, though. He jokingly noted that “The Story of Adidon” was a raw look at the man behind the hit records. “Imma say this, when I heard a diss track that he did…and I start hearing things about, you know, that he’s over the top… What the world did not know, that I knew sitting on my couch, this was right up his alley. It is who he is at the core, and I knew it. And I was like, 'Well, now everyone gets to see.'”

Clipse is confident Let God Sort Em Out will sweep the 2026 Grammys

The duo is eyeing big wins in Album of the Year, where collaborators Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator scored nominations, along with nods for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album and Best Music Video. Malice shared with Elliott that outfit colors and watches have been selected, with Pusha T revealing he may or may not rock a black mink coat to the ceremony. As for acceptance speeches, Push is already practicing his because he intends to walk away with hardware for every category on Feb. 1, 2026.

Whether it’s dissecting diss tracks or preparing for Grammy night, Malice and Pusha T continue to show why Clipse remains one of rap’s most compelling duos.