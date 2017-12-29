Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Needless to say: Drake’s catalog runs deep. Beyond the radio hits and platinum plaques lies a rich vault of SoundCloud drops, mixtape anthems and one-off leaks that fans still debate in group chats and Reddit threads. These are the songs that never got the full rollout treatment but remain etched in the minds of day-one supporters. Be it early-career hunger, rare collaborations or some of his most vulnerable verses, these cuts show a version of Drizzy that lives outside of streaming algorithms. It should be noted that certain selections did eventually land on his Care Package compilation as an answer to the demand for proper releases (because, of course, Drake is for the people).

In an era where algorithms determine what rises to the top, these songs are buried treasure for fans who’ve followed the long arc of his evolution. They represent pivotal moments in the Canadian giant’s creative journey — that could mean an introspective late-night freestyle, a shelved single that leaked online or a collaborative gem that never made the album cut. Some tracks highlight his lyrical sharpness; others reveal emotional layers that only surface when there’s no pressure to deliver a hit. All of them, in some way, helped shape the artist and persona that now dominate global charts.

This list revisits 19 of his most overlooked or underappreciated tracks and breaks down why they still hit harder than some of his biggest singles. Check it out below.

1. AM 2 PM (feat. Nickelus F)

Before the cosigns and deals, Drake was rapping like his life depended on it. “AM 2 PM,” from Room for Improvement mixtape, showcased his rawest energy. “Cigarettes and lotto tickets, tryna keep that grind alive,” he spit, with Nickelus F matching the intensity bar for bar. It was also Nick who produced the Con Funk Shun-sampled cut, one of several early collaborators who helped shape Drake’s mixtape-era sound.

2. Think Good Thoughts (feat. Phonte & Elzhi)

This standout from Comeback Season paired Drake with lyrical heavyweights Phonte and eLZhi over a 9th Wonder beat (notably, the version with eLZhi’s entire verse didn’t arrive until after that mixtape’s release). “They don’t be saying how I’m humble or I’m hella nice, or that I’ve been approached to sign to Roc-A-Fella twice,” he flexed, finding his footing among underground frontrunners. It was a bold move to feature on a track with such respected names, and Drake held his own.

3. Don’t U Have A Man (feat. Little Brother & Dwele)

Also from Comeback Season, this track found Drake exploring neo-soul alongside Dwele and Little Brother. “Why you over there looking at me while your man standing right beside you?” he asked, toeing the line between bravado and vulnerability. The jazzy production and warm vocal textures give the song a timeless quality. It also emphasized Drake’s early appreciation for soulful collaborators.

4. Comeback Season

Not to dwell on this project, but Comeback Season wasn’t all soul and soft emotion. The title track of that mixtape is layered with ambition and early self-awareness. “It’s like every f**kin’ summer I just switch it on they a**,” he declared over a booming instrumental produced by Nottz and pulled from a Lupe Fiasco classic. It’s Drake at his hardest — confident, but still calculated. This was no “Degrassi.”

5. Fear

Originally a bonus on the So Far Gone EP, “Fear” remains one of Drake’s most introspective cuts. “I never cried when Pac died, but I probably will when Hov does,” he confessed in an impressive display of invulnerability. It was produced by DJ Khalil and gave fans a glimpse into the psyche of a rising star grappling with success. For many, it remains one of his most honest records.

6. 9AM in Dallas

The iconic timestamp series began with this heater, which saw Drake sharpening his pen. “These other rappers getting that inferior feeling, I hope you feel it in your soul, spiritual healing, take a look at yourself, the mirror’s revealing, if you ain’t got it, you ain’t got it, the theory is brilliant,” he rapped. By this point, he was fully aware of the weight of what was coming.

7. Dreams Money Can Buy

Released online as an appetizer for Take Care, this loosie borrowed a haunting Jai Paul sample to deliver mood over melody. “Don’t f**k with me, don’t f**k with me,” said sample repeated as a proper warning before Drizzy’s lyrical onslaught. Though it didn't make the album, it became essential listening during that era. It’s now remembered as one of his and close compadre Noah “40” Shebib’s smoothest transitions into darker production.

8. Club Paradise

“Club Paradise” saw Drake lamenting over losing friends and loved ones during his rise to fame. “You think I’m so caught up in where I am right now, but believe I remember it all,” he sang, seemingly wrapping longing in luxury. Produced by 40, the track further signaled Drake’s increasing use of minimal soundscapes and narrative storytelling. It also helped set the mood for the Take Care rollout.

9. Free Spirit (feat. Rick Ross)

Another 40-backed pre-Take Care offering, this Rick Ross collab hit smooth and cold. “Tat my name on you so I know it’s real” became an internet mantra, half romantic, half controlling. Ross delivered luxury gospel while Drake straddled ego and emotion, chasing permanence through ink and affirmation. The track was one of several collaborations that cemented the Drizzy–Rozay chemistry.

10. Girls Love Beyoncé (feat. James Fauntleroy)

This SoundCloud loosie flipped Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” into a moody late-night confessional. “These days it’s hard to meet women,” Drake admitted, sounding both exhausted and emotionally bare. Fauntleroy’s ghostly vocal loop gave the track a floating quality, almost like eavesdropping on a vulnerable voice note. The song was produced by 40 and subtly previewed Drake’s push into more ambient, R&B-influenced territory.

11. 5AM in Toronto

This timestamp was when Drake turned into a full-blown gangster on wax — being on top brought a lot of detractors, and he was ready for them all. “You underestimated greatly, most No. 1s ever, how long did it really take me?” he barked. Produced by Boi-1da and Vinylz, the confrontational number featured no hook, just bar after bar of direct shots and self-affirmation. It’s hard being the king, but this was proof that Drake wore the crown comfortably for some time.

12. Days in the East

Premiered on his blog in the middle of the night, this track channeled ambient R&B and emotional ambiguity. The track — which also bears PARTYNEXTDOOR’s influence — contained lines about a certain someone (widely believed to be Rihanna) and a recollection of a hangout session with Erykah Badu. 40–helmed instrumental featured reversed samples and vocal chops that enhance its eerie mood.

13. Duppy Freestyle

When talking about battle rap Drake, this song seems to get left out more often than not due to how his back-and-forth with Pusha T ended. The track contained scathing bars for Push and Kanye West, including, “I could never have a Virgil in my circle and hold him back ‘cause he makes me nervous.” It was a strategic diss that reasserted Drake’s place in rap’s competitive space (until Push’s “The Story of Adidon” took things in a completely different direction).

14. Jodeci Freestyle (feat. J. Cole)

A timeless loosie featuring J. Cole, this freestyle paired two rap heavyweights trading bars without a hook. “26 on my third GQ cover, your new s**t sound like you do covers of all of my old s**t,” Drake opened. The Jodeci-sampled production, courtesy of 40 and Bink!, was an equal draw. The underground classic eventually landed on Care Package, albeit with a controversial line or two from J. Cole removed.

15. Behind Barz

Courtesy of Link Up TV, “Behind Barz” might have been Drake’s most direct salute to U.K. flows. “I know so much s**t that I cannot expose,” he rapped coolly over the creeping, minimalist beat. Its surprise drop coincided with his growing influence in London’s rap scene, with the cadence, delivery and slang all pointing to Drake’s global adaptability. An official iteration of this freestyle eventually made its way to the “Top Boy” soundtrack (partly in celebration of Drake’s contribution to the show’s revival).

16. Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)

Part of Scary Hours 2, this track featured Drake (and Rozay) in stream-of-consciousness mode. “I did brunch with the judge we appearing before,” he spit in between reflections on fatherhood and fame. Ross opened the song with a solid verse, but it was Drake’s marathon closer that stole the spotlight. Despite not being talked about as much as everything else in The Boy’s catalog, this number definitely sparked plenty of remixes from other artists during its heyday.

17. Omertà

Released alongside the more popular “Money in the Grave” following the Raptors’ championship win, “Omertà” is strategic and composed. “Look at my history, I’m tryna see what’s different from that guy and the richer me,” he said before stepping into full-on mafioso mode. OZ and E.Y. handled the production on this one, a clear lyrical contrast to the more commercial A-side. It channeled silent power, secrecy and control.

18. Draft Day

“Draft Day” was a loosie built around a clever sample of Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing).” The track name-dropped then-rookie Johnny Manziel and NBA prospect Andrew Wiggins, blending sports and style with playful bravado. “Sometimes I laugh with God about how you can’t stop me, I’m his darkest angel probably, but he still got me,” he expressed on the infectious drop. It was a moment of pure Drake doing what he does best: Talking slick and owning the moment.

19. Can I

This Views-era leak floated like a voicemail never meant to be heard. Uncredited vocals from Beyoncé haunted the minimal production, lending it a half-finished, late-night intimacy. “Can I bring you to the 6 where I really stay?” isn’t a flex — it’s a question loaded with vulnerability. This was another cut that was eventually given a proper release during Drake’s Care Package.