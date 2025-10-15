Image Image Credit Official artwork for Erykah Officer’s “My Bad” Image Alt Erykah Officer’s artwork for her “My Bad” single Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The emotionally charged single “My Bad” sees Erykah Officer blaming herself for believing in the wrong person.

The track was produced by Ethan Wayne Deetz and was released in partnership with 440 Artists.

Officer builds on the sound of “Fun Girl” and Ery’s Diary while exploring new emotional territory.

On Wednesday (Oct. 15), Erykah Officer released her new single “My Bad” with backing from 440 Artists. The Florida native used the song to address the moment where optimism met disillusionment, turning reflection into self-accountability. Produced by Ethan Wayne Deetz, the track showcases a darker, more introspective side of Officer’s growing catalog while maintaining the smoothness and polish that define her sound.

Built on a bass-heavy R&B foundation with steady Hip Hop percussion, “My Bad” captures the quiet aftermath of heartbreak. Officer’s layered vocals glide over the instrumental as she unpacks the pain of believing in potential that never materialized. “Never met someone that could lie like that,” she sang before confronting her own misplaced hope through the song’s refrain: “My bad for believing in you.” The repetition grounded the record in realism rather than resentment and centered her experience without overstatement.

“I wrote ‘My Bad’ for people who have the tendency to fall for someone’s potential and believe they can become better for you, for themselves,” Officer wrote on Instagram. “I’m here to tell [you] that it’s not your job to believe, it’s theirs. Until their actions follow their words, don’t believe them. I hope everyone finds their forever. Until then: My bad.”

Erykah Officer’s latest follows “Fun Girl” and Ery’s Diary

Prior to “My Bad,” Officer released “Fun Girl,” an uptempo collaboration with producers Buddah Bless and G40 that leaned into confidence and emotional detachment. That single marked a shift toward bolder, club-ready material that balanced sensuality with self-assurance. Her 2023 project, Ery’s Diary, introduced listeners to a more vulnerable version of the artist, detailing personal relationships and lessons in self-discovery. Altogether, the releases chart a clear creative evolution — from introspection to liberation and now reflection — showing how Officer continues to refine her identity within contemporary R&B.