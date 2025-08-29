Image Image Credit Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Ella Mai performs at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The track samples Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” and reimagines it through a modern R&B lens.

Mustard’s production supports Ella Mai’s assertive lyrics, which fans are praising for their clarity and confidence.

The single follows her 2024 EP 3 and recent performances, fueling speculation about a full-length album.

The summer temps are cooling down, but Ella Mai is ready to heat up the charts with her new single “Tell Her,” released on Friday (Aug. 29). The R&B track is produced by Mustard and warns that there is only room for two in a relationship.

The U.K.-born artist lays her feelings bare about not wanting to deal with a lover’s old flame with lyrics like, “But if your ex think she can call your phone/ You better tell her you love me, put no one above me/ Say my name, say my name/ Ain’t finna play no games, it’s time to make it plain/ Boy, don’t be acting strange.”

The new music interpolates Destiny’s Child’s Grammy Award-winning hit “Say My Name” and has earned early praise from fans. One fan wrote, “This song is good. The lyrics are amazing, and the beat is smooth,” in the comments of the official audio uploaded to YouTube. Another supporter wrote, “My girl is always ready to take it to the higher level.” A third listener remarked, “Hope this means a new album is on the way. [I’ve] been waiting for more.” See more of the reactions that prove the singer/songwriter’s voice and unique ability to pen songs about love have been missed.

Ella Mai’s “Tell Her” builds on the momentum of her EP 3

The demand for a full body of work heightened in 2024 when she dropped off her appropriately titled EP, 3, with tracks “Hearts on Deck,” “One of These,” and “Little Things.” The appetizer, if you will, marked her first major release since 2022’s Heart on My Sleeve album. She released a deluxe version in 2023, including an additional three tracks.

But just because Mai has been taking her time crafting a new LP does not mean she has been sitting on the sidelines. In May, she launched a swaggy New Balance campaign, made a surprise appearance during Usher’s Boston stop of his “Past, Present, Future Tour,” and in 2024, the talented singer graced the stage alongside Mary J. Blige for her 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction performance.

With “Tell Her,” she stepping back into the spotlight all her own, setting the tone for what’s next. Fans are clocked in, and the momentum of a pre-album rollout is definitely generating buzz.