Key Takeaways

Ego Nwodim announced her departure from “Saturday Night Live” after seven seasons via Instagram.

Her exit comes amid a wave of cast changes ahead of the show’s 51st season.

Nwodim’s time on the show featured original characters and impressions that expanded her comedic range.

Ego Nwodim is officially closing her “Saturday Night Live” chapter. On Friday (Sept. 12), the comedian took to Instagram to announce she’s leaving NBC’s long-running sketch series ahead of Season 51, which premieres Oct. 4.

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight,” she began in her heartfelt message. “But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave ‘SNL.’" I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship.”

Nwodim wrapped the post with a nod to fans and her signature humor: “Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always. Now invite me to your weddings please!!!” She captioned the post.

The actress and comedian joined “SNL” in 2018 as part of the 44th season and was promoted to repertory player in 2020. Her run included memorable impressions, original characters, and a presence that made her a fan favorite. Offscreen, she’s been building her resume with other projects, including starring in “Mr. Throwback.”

A season of change at Studio 8H

Nwodim isn’t the only one moving on. Her announcement comes on the heels of exits from Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, and Michael Longfellow — all of whom confirmed they won’t be returning for Season 51. The departures align with show creator Lorne Michaels’ recent promise to “shake things up” in casting. In a recent interview with Puck News, Michaels hinted at “changes” coming to “SNL,” which hits its 51st season next month.

For Nwodim, the post read more like a toast than a goodbye. With her seven-year run in the books and a growing list of credits, she seems ready for the next chapter.