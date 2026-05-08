Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Druski at the 15th Annual NFL Honors held at the Palace of Fine Arts on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Druski's sketch follows a fictional British actor navigating Hollywood casting and mock press interviews.

A staged TMZ-style exchange includes the line “Better than who, bruv? Black people? Stop it!” before the character swats the camera away.

Fans and celebrities shared reactions across Instagram and X as the clip circulated online.

Just when you thought Druski couldn’t top his last skit, he comes through with another one. On Thursday (May 7) evening, the comedian and social media star dropped a hilarious new video poking fun at how British actors seem to be "taking all the roles."

The sketch began with Druski as Sampson DuBois, a British actor portraying an enslaved Black man in a film titled Release the Shackles. As it opens, DuBois and another woman discuss escaping to a big city before they’re caught conversing by the slave master. Moments later, the white director calls “cut” and tells DuBois he needs to embody “more American slave,” which he humorously took as needing more “struggle” and “back-and-forth banter.”

Later, during a mock interview with Extra, DuBois reflected on the "cheeky" role and how he had to step "a little bit out of [his] comfort zone." He added, "During the filming of this role and this character, I felt oppressed, like an American slave. Like, a lot of struggle. I studied the art."

The sketch continued at The American Guild Awards, where DuBois was asked about adjusting his accent. "As a little boy from Manchester, I think I struggle a bit with the dialect, right? But to really get into character for this quite astonishing role that I took on, to say the least, I put it all on the line," he answered.

About a minute into the skit, we see DuBois starring in another fictional movie called Concrete Jungle: Volume 2. “If you f**k with my s**t, I’ll kill you, n**ga!” his character said to another actor, portrayed by Seth Will. “Ain’t no family in this s**t! We not family n**ga! F**k family!” After that, DuBois and the director, David Janoff, sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Finally, things wrap up with TMZ asking DuBois about getting “all the Black roles in America” and whether he believes he’s “better than them.” He responded, “Better than who, bruv? Black people? Stop it!” before swatting the camera away. See the full skit above, then scroll down for some of our favorite reactions.

Celebrities and social media react to Druski’s sketch about British actors

In the comments section of Druski’s post, 6LACK wrote, “He might tell a joke, but he’ll never tell a lie.” Damson Idris added, “You ain't s**t" with laughing face emojis. Fellow comedian Jessie Woo joked that “Saturday Night Live” “could never,” while someone else pointed out Druski is basically out here shooting full productions: “Where TF [you] getting all this money from? This s**t like the movies.”

Over on X, someone hilariously tweeted, “Idris Elba and Damson Idris seeing this Druski skit,” alongside 50 Cent’s viral “What he said f**k me for?” meme. Another person said they tossed their phone “across the country” after seeing Sampson DuBois’ name pop up. A separate user humorously noted that Druski “dropped this at the wrong time,” considering the video came out at around 11:30 p.m. BST in the U.K. Take a look below.