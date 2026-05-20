Image Image Credit Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images and Eakin Howard / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Drake leaves the court following the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada and Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at Chase Center on April 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Drake appears alongside Kevin Durant in a Nike campaign promoting the upcoming KD 19 sneaker release.

The locker room skit features Drake reacting to Durant’s unconventional sneaker concepts before revealing a more traditional all-blue colorway.

The Nike KD 19 will be available on June 17 via Nike’s website and the SNKRS app, as Drake’s albums ICEMAN, MAID OF HONOUR, and HABIBTI continue drawing mixed reactions.

Everyone needs a friend like Drake in their life. On Wednesday (May 20), the Toronto rapper appeared alongside Kevin Durant in Nike’s latest ad ahead of the NBA player’s upcoming KD 19 release next month.

Set in a locker room, the video opened with Durant giving Drake a first look at the shoe before pulling out an orange-and-blue hybrid of a sneaker and a cowboy boot. “First thought? Transcending the game. It’s like, you need a banjo for those. Those are crazy,” the “Ran To Atlanta” artist said. “This guy went ‘Home, home on the range’ with it. Wow.” KD then told him to “chill,” since he realistically “can’t hoop” in them.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Houston Rockets star later pulled out an even more ridiculous sneaker covered in fur. “Wow. This guy’s the abominable snowman. Those are hard,” Drake responded, before joking that Durant was trying to “dominate the Alaskan market” and “keep the ankles warm.” The basketball champion replied, “Yo, what’s wrong with you? You think I would wear these? Are you even a real friend, bro?”

Finally, Durant reached for an all-blue shoe that looks much closer to a traditional basketball sneaker. However, Drake was a little hesitant to gas him up. “These [are] the ones,” Durant told him. “The Candyman’s home,” Drizzy humorously said in reference to the colorway’s name. “Ow, wait, did I just get a cavity? Someone call the dentist, like, oh my goodness. Bro, you know how many people are going to be copping this off the shelves?” Watch the full clip below.

Drake’s Nike ad arrives on the heels of ‘ICEMAN,’ ‘MAID OF HONOUR,’ and ‘HABIBTI’ releases

The KD 19 will be available through Nike’s website and the SNKRS app on June 17. While we wait for the official drop, fans can stream Drake’s recently released albums, ICEMAN, MAID OF HONOUR, and HABIBTI, on DSPs. The trio arrived last Friday (May 15) to divided reactions, which comes with the territory when you’re one of the biggest artists in the game.

According to Hits Daily Double, the projects are expected to sweep the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 chart. If that happens, Drake will presumably become the first artist to pull off the feat with new releases.