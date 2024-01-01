Image Image Credit Screenshot from “No Face” visual Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Oct. 30), Drake surprised fans with a black-and-white visual for “No Face,” a London Cyr, Connor Sewer, DJ LEWIS, and Octavian-produced cut from his massive 100 Gigs drop. On the hard-hitting offering, the Toronto star was at his most boastful and defiant to date – a stance he's taken since his highly publicized rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. “This is the s**t that my daddy had raised me on, n**gas got lit off the features I skated on, I gotta know, I gotta know, how you get lit off the n**ga you hatin' on?” Drake rapped.

The accompanying clip came courtesy of longtime visual collaborator Theo Skudra. Shot in Toronto's Scarborough Town Centre, viewers could watch Drizzy riding in and around the massive mall. He also stood firm while performing in front of his October's Very Own collective.

As REVOLT previously reported, the For All The Dogs star and his Compton counterpart set the world on fire with a slew of scathing disses earlier this year. Songs in Drake's arsenal included “Push Ups,” “Family Matters,” and “The Heart Part 6,” the last of which saw him questioning the validity of his opponent's subject matter on wax. "The Pulitzer Prize winner is definitely spiralin', I got your f**king lines tapped, I swear that I'm dialed in, first, I was a rat, so where’s the proof of the trial then? Where’s the paperwork or the cabinet it’s filed in?" he asked Lamar on the menacing, Boi-1da-backed effort.

Since then, Drake remained pretty active as a featured artist, appearing on tracks like Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything,” Camila Cabello’s “HOT UPTOWN,” and Gordo’s “Healing.” Earlier this month, he surprised fans by singing in Spanish on Mexican star Chino Pacas' single “Modo Capone.”

Press play on the short visual for “No Face” below.