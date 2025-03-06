Image Image Credit Mark Blinch/Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR are reuniting for a 2025 U.K. and Europe arena tour. For Drake, it’s his first across the pond in six years.

The tour follows their surprise Valentine’s Day album, ‘Some Sexy Songs 4 U,’ which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard.

With hits old and new, the OVO collaborators are set to bring their signature sound and stage chemistry to the international masses.

Drake is making a major return across the pond. For the first time in six years, the global superstar will hit stages across the U.K. and Europe with his just-announced “Some Special Shows 4 U” tour. Set for July through September, the arena trek will feature PARTYNEXTDOOR as a special guest for every stop.

The tour follows the release of Some Sexy Songs 4 U, Drake and PND’s surprise Valentine’s Day album. That project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and gave fans instant classics like “Nokia,” a solo Drizzy cut that still holds a Top 10 position on the Hot 100. In his announcement post, Drizzy promised to deliver “the hits, old and new, across the waters,” signaling a presumed blend of eras.

OVO bros Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR reunite for the stage

This marks Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s first proper tour together since the early OVO days. PND’s return to the stage is especially significant, considering his cult following and low-profile approach to fame. Their onstage chemistry is expected to mirror the moody magic of their full-length collab, as well as earlier joints like “Come and See Me” and “Preach.”

The tour follows Drake’s viral Australia run and high-profile rap beef

Drake’s last international run was in Australia earlier this year, where the “Anita Max Win Tour” grabbed headlines for fan signs that ranged from hilarious to downright bizarre. That brief run ended abruptly due to scheduling conflicts. Prior to that, the “It’s All a Blur Tour” with J. Cole and 21 Savage brought him across North America.

In 2024, the Toronto frontrunner found himself in the midst of a highly publicized rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. That battle gave fans a string of explosive tracks, including “Push Ups,” “Taylor Made Freestyle,” “Euphoria,” and “Not Like Us.” Since then, his focus shifted to connecting directly with fans, and a European tour feels like a clear play to reset the energy and remind crowds why he’s still in a lane of his own.

Tickets for Drake’s “Some Special Shows 4 U” tour go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 6) via Live Nation. For fans looking to lock in their spot, visit Drake Related for all official ticket info.