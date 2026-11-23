Image Image Credit Anna Lee / Rolling Stone via Getty Images Image Alt Don Toliver at Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians held at United Theater on October 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Don Toliver's Manchester concert was cut short after an unknown substance reportedly entered the crowd.

Medical teams assessed over 80 people, and one person was taken to a hospital.

Don Toliver posted on Instagram to offer his prayers to those affected by the incident and announce the postponement of his London show.

What was supposed to be a night of music and celebration turned into a frightening experience for thousands of Don Toliver fans in Manchester, England.

On Sunday (Nov. 22), the rapper's performance at Co-op Live was interrupted after an unidentified substance was reportedly released into the crowd, leaving some attendees coughing. According to The Guardian, the substance was initially believed to be tear gas, although authorities have not confirmed what it was.

Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident as more than 12,000 concertgoers were safely evacuated. Officers were alerted shortly after 10 p.m. and arrived alongside ambulance crews to assist those affected.

In its latest update released Monday (Nov. 23), the North West Ambulance Service confirmed that medical teams evaluated more than 80 people, some of whom experienced eye and respiratory issues. Its Hazardous Area Response Team was among those deployed, and one patient was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further examination. Crews also carried out precautionary decontamination procedures. The agency stood down from emergency status at 3:24 a.m.

What have police said about the Don Toliver concert evacuation?

Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker addressed the situation. “Our priority was to ensure the safety of every person that was attending the concert,” she said in a statement. “Several people were treated on site, and one has been taken to [a] hospital at this time. Anyone who has left the event and since become unwell is advised to attend their local hospital.”

“We understand the concern that this incident will have raised — particularly those with loved ones at the venue last night — and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience as we dealt with it,” she continued. “There were over 12,000 people in attendance during this concert who were safely escorted from the arena so they could make their way home.”

Parker also explained that declaring a major incident allowed emergency services to coordinate their response. Investigators are working to determine what caused the disturbance and establish exactly what was released.

In a statement shared on X, Co-op Live officials said they were cooperating with police. “Following an incident in the crowd at last night’s show, we are working closely with Greater Manchester Police to identify the cause and action appropriately,” the venue said. “Our priority remains the safety and security of all visitors to Co-op Live, and we will provide more information once we have an update from GMP.”

Toliver also addressed the scare on his Instagram Story, expressing concern for those affected and explaining that he wanted to ensure everyone's safety. “My heart and prayers are with everyone that was injured last night [at] Co-op Live,” he wrote.

The "No Pole" hitmaker also expressed his love for performing. “The only thing I love more than creating music is performing for my fans!” he shared, before voicing frustration over the disruption. “STOP [BRINGING] BULLS**T INTO MY SHOWS!! It ain’t cool.” He ended his message by telling fans, “See you soon, London. Love you, guys."

What's next for Don Toliver's tour and new album?

The disruption comes during Toliver's sold-out “NITROUS – OCTANE World Tour,” a 70-show run spanning North America and Europe. His performance at London's The O2, originally scheduled for Monday (Nov. 23), has been postponed to Dec. 15, while his Tuesday (Nov. 24) show at OVO Arena Wembley remains scheduled.

Meanwhile, the Houston artist recently announced his sixth studio album, NITROUS, arriving Dec. 4. The project follows OCTANE, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and features standout tracks “E85,” “Body” and “ATM.”

Toliver also earned five nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album. He is scheduled to make his “Saturday Night Live” debut on Dec. 5.