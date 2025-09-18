Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Domani performs at 2021 A3C Conference and festival at The Gathering Spot. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Domani Harris acknowledges similarities to J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and T.I.

Embracing the comparisons is easy, but claims that Domani is copying their styles are far-fetched.

He values J. Cole’s mentorship, even without a feature in the books, and sees their relationship as rooted in mutual respect.

Music runs deep in T.I. and Tiny’s family, and Domani Harris is proving he’s more than just a legacy act. Of the couple’s seven children, five have been carving out their own unique paths in the industry. Between Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, King, and the baby of the brood, Heiress, there is no shortage of musical talent.

But with a Hip Hop legend for a dad, the young men have added pressure to shine outside of his shadow. Domani, in particular, is often compared to the “King of the South.” The independent artist leaned into his lyrical genes when he launched his debut album, The Process, in 2016.

His controlled delivery, storytelling, and production choices have drawn comparisons to his mentor J. Cole and, at times, Kendrick Lamar. The rising star takes it all in stride. On Cam Newton’s Sept. 12 episode of the “Funky Friday” podcast, he acknowledged the similarities. “I get it, and sometimes I can hear myself and say, ‘Dang, I did sound like Cole,’ or ‘I did sound like Kendrick,’ or ‘I did sound like my father. These are real people that I’ve really looked up to and, like, studied. So, I get it,” he added.

The “Family Connect” rapper continued, “Or even like explaining it to someone else. Someone asking what kind of music is it? Oh, it’s kind of like this and this. Whoopty whoop. So, I understand it.” However, Domani clarified that he is not keen on narratives suggesting that he is trying to emulate anyone else’s style. “That makes me a little uncomfortable,” he said.

Domani has earned J. Cole’s cosign without a feature

The saying “Never meet your idols” is a cautionary tale for most, but for Domani, he grew up with one — T.I. — and turned another one into a mentor. “I had an opportunity to form a relationship with Cole. [The] man has helped out in numerous ways. He picked up the phone when probably he didn’t have to,” said Domani of his connection to the “No Role Modelz” rapper. His appreciation for Cole also includes gratitude for being invited to open the 2024 Dreamville Fest. “He’s connected me with people… to help my career,” he continued.

As for the prospects of a Domani and J. Cole linkup on wax, he said, “He’s helped me in numerous ways outside of just getting on a song, you know.” Jump into the full conversation below, where Domani opens up about taking the independent artist route, his takeaway from appearing on “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” and more.