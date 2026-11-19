Image Image Credit Chris Haston / WBTV via Getty Images Image Alt Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat appears with Jennifer Hudson on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing November 6, 2026 in Burbank, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Doja Cat expressed frustration on X after her music wasn't featured in Grand Theft Auto VI, directly calling out Rockstar Games.

The Grammy winner has a history in gaming, from streaming on Twitch to creating and voicing her own character in House Party.

GTA VI features several genre-specific radio stations and a separate 34-track companion album with artists including Cardi B, Travis Scott and Burna Boy.

Doja Cat may have plenty of hits under her belt, but being left out of one of the year's biggest video game releases? That's a different kind of heartbreak.

The rapper and singer had a few things to get off her chest Thursday (Nov. 19) following the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. She took to X to express her disappointment over not having her music featured in the highly anticipated Rockstar Games title. “I would’ve loved to have my music on GTA VI. I’m so f**kin’ bitter,” she wrote.

The frustration didn't stop there. In another post, she directly addressed the developers: “@RockstarGames eat my d**k all y’all. I love your stupid f**kin’ b**ch a** game.” She followed up with one more message: “@RockstarGames, you broke my heart, pinche culero.”

Doja Cat's gaming obsession goes beyond the music

Doja's interest in video games is nothing new. In an interview with ELLE, the Los Angeles native revealed that she spends some of her downtime playing Fortnite Blitz Royale and livestreaming on Twitch under the username Dojacattington. She even has her own Fortnite skin called Mother of Thorns.

But she's also been part of a game herself. Back in 2022, Doja teamed up with Eek! Games to bring a digital version of herself to House Party. She voiced her character, helped shape the storyline and incorporated songs including “Kiss Me More” into the experience. “It was exciting to see the behind-the-scenes process — seeing all the steps it took to bring my character to life and reviewing all the story concepts and visuals when they came in,” she exclusively told REVOLT at the time.

The “Say So” hitmaker’s love for Rockstar's franchise has even made its way into her music. On “All Mine,” from her 2025 album, Vie, she raps, “Best believe he’ll be crackin’ it before GTA VI.”

Which artists are featured in GTA VI?

Rockstar Games assembled an extensive musical lineup for its newest release. Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album features 34 tracks from artists including Travis Scott, Future, Metro Boomin, Cardi B, Gunna, Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, SZA, JT, Burna Boy, PinkPantheress, Rauw Alejandro, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa and JENNIE.

The companion project is separate from the music heard throughout the game, where players can tune into radio stations while exploring the fictional state of Leonida. Among the stations announced are AfroBank FM, curated by Burna Boy and Palmsy, and Dirty South Classics, featuring Trina and Trick Daddy. Flash FM brings pop music, while Cocoteo FM focuses on Latin sounds. Other offerings include Back Country Radio and the metal-focused The Chamber 106.6.

As for Doja, she's currently on the North American leg of her “Tour Ma Vie,” which is scheduled to conclude in New York City on Dec. 1.