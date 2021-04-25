Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DMX Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The family of DMX has yet to put their stamp of approval on any projects hoping to encapsulate the life and greatness of the late rapper DMX, real name Earl Simmons.

The Hip Hop titan was revealed to be the subject of a forthcoming biopic produced by Irv Gotti. The Ruff Ryder frontman passed away on April 9, 2021, a week after suffering a heart attack. He was 50.

A rep for the Murder Inc. Records impresario revealed the developing effort amid news that Gotti was recovering from a stroke on Aug. 29. The music executive was influential in the “Get At Me Dog” artist’s career, having played a role in bringing DMX and the Ruff Ryders to Def Jam Records, where his debut album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot was released in 1998.

But as excitement over the developing film arose, so did confusion about who all would be involved in the storytelling. The rapper’s ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, addressed speculation that she and her family would be contributing to the project. Tashera and DMX were married for 15 years when they divorced in 2014. They are parents to four children, sons Xavier, Tacoma, Sean, and daughter Praise.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Saturday (Aug. 31), she paid tribute to DMX, remembering him as “an iconic figure in the music industry whose life and story hold significant importance.” On behalf of his loved ones, she continued, “As we move forward with any potential projects related to his legacy, we are committed to ensuring that they are handled with the utmost respect and integrity.”

The message concluded with, “We appreciate the support and interest from fans and the public regarding Earl Simmons’ story. Any official announcements regarding future projects will be communicated through our official channels.” Last year, some of DMX’s life was explored in the TMZ NO BS: DMX documentary. The 51-minute production was streamed on Tubi.

HBO gave fans an even more intimate look at the long-respected Yonker’s emcee and his loved ones in the 2021 documentary DMX: Don’t Try to Understand.