Key Takeaways

A statement shared on Lord Sear’s social media confirmed that the longtime Shade 45 DJ and radio host died at 53.

Eminem reflected on touring and working with Sear, calling him “one of the greatest people to be around.”

DJ Premier, Fat Joe, Yasiin Bey, Ice-T, and others shared tributes recognizing his work in radio and Hip Hop culture.

Stars all across the music industry are speaking out following the sudden death of Lord Sear. On Wednesday (March 11), a statement shared on the DJ and longtime radio host’s social media confirmed that he passed away at the age of 53.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lord Sear. He was more than a voice on the radio — he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us,” the post read. It went on to recall his many accomplishments, such as working alongside Kurious, going on “The Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show,” and traveling the world as a part of Eminem’s “Anger Management Tour.”

The post also shared that loved ones and colleagues would honor him during his Shade 45 time slot on SiriusXM, where he spent over 20 years, on Thursday (March 12) from 12 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET. “Rest easy, Lord Sear. The culture will never forget you,” it concluded.

Tributes pour in from across the Hip Hop community following Lord Sear’s death

In the comments section, many of Lord Sear’s peers gathered to pay their respects. DJ Premier, who said he had spoken with the late DJ just days before his death, wrote, “Crazy we spoke Monday night, and you sounded fine. Snapping on each other like we always do.” Fat Joe added, “God bless. I [have known] him my whole career. Love you, Sear.”

“Rest in peace to my brother, LORD SEAR,” Lloyd Banks shared, while Tony Yayo simply wrote, “Dam,” alongside prayer-hand emojis. “Man!!!! Love you, Sear. I don’t have the words,” Xzibit commented. Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) left the message “Innalahi wa innalahi rajoon,” an Arabic phrase that more or less translates to “To God we belong, and to Him we shall return.”

Over on X, Eminem shared a photo of himself and Lord Sear together, along with a lengthy, loving caption. “Sear was one of the greatest people to be around. I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together. Our time on [Shade 45] together was always some of my favorite interviews. He made the world a better place, and I’m gonna seriously miss that,” the Marshall Mathers LP artist said.

Other notable tributes included Rockstar Games, which remembered Lord Sear for hosting “Game FM” in Grand Theft Auto III. Ice-T also paid his respects: “Only 53 [years] old… SMH. Rest in peace, LORD SEAR.”

Our hearts go out to Lord Sear’s family, friends, and loved ones. May he rest in peace.