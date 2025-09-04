Image Image Credit Video artwork for “Your Body” Image Alt DJ Baby Yu and Kenny Burns in still from “Your Body” video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The single “Your Body” samples the Bee Gees and channels early 2000s R&B club energy.

Directed by Gifted Talents, the video highlights Atlanta nightlife and the vibe of Burns’ “No Ordinary Love” events.

The #YourBodyChallenge is gaining traction as the duo hints at more upbeat releases to come.

On Thursday (Sept. 4), DJ Baby Yu and Kenny Burns unveiled the visual for their highly anticipated single, “Your Body.” Directed by Gifted Talents, the video captures the vibrant, feel-good spirit of a record designed to bring joy, nostalgia, and togetherness back to the dance floor.

Anchored by a sample of the Bee Gees’ 1979 classic “Love You Inside Out,” the track blends the energy of early 2000s club anthems with ‘90s-inspired vibes. Known as the “Remix King,” Baby Yu weaved those influences into a sound that feels timeless yet fresh, while Burns added charisma through sharp ad-libs and rap verses.

“We wanted to bring the feeling back — real joy, real celebration,” Burns said in a statement. “Music is in a weird place right now, but this record is about making people dance again, bringing that overwhelming feeling of love and energy back to the culture.”

Visual showcases Atlanta nightlife and “No Ordinary Love” events

The accompanying video doubled as a visual extension of Burns’s popular “No Ordinary Love” events. From roller-skating moments in Atlanta to footage from world-famous pool parties, the visual radiates the kind of sweaty, shoulder-to-shoulder excitement that defined golden-era nightlife. The intention, according to the duo, was to create something celebratory, cinematic, and deeply nostalgic. Essentially, it’s a reminder of what it feels like to connect through music.

Burns also positioned the record as a new-generation party staple. “We always wanted our own celebration record, like Fatman Scoop’s ‘Be Faithful’ had the ‘90s on lock,” he explained. “Now, we’re giving the 2000s its anthem with ‘Your Body.’”

Fans join #YourBodyChallenge as duo plans more releases

We can expect more from the collaborators, with additional singles already in the works. Both stated they’re committed to “breaking the algorithm” by reintroducing authentic, feel-good energy into today’s music landscape. Supporters are encouraged to join the movement by creating their own dance clips under the #YourBodyChallenge hashtag.