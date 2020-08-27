Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dikembe Mutombo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has passed away at 58 due to brain cancer. Known for his exceptional shot-blocking abilities and defensive skills, Mutombo had a remarkable 18-year NBA career spanning six teams. He was an eight-time All-Star and ranks second all-time in blocked shots.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA,” wrote league commissioner Adam Silver in a statement shared by the NBA. “Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others. There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first global ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa.”

The statement continued, “I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years – with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.”

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mutombo played college basketball at Georgetown before being drafted fourth overall by the Denver Nuggets in 1991. His most memorable moment came in the 1994 playoffs when he led the Nuggets to a historic upset over the Seattle Supersonics. Off the court, Mutombo was renowned for his humanitarian work. He established the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in 1997 to improve health, education, and quality of life in the Congo.

Mutombo's legacy encompasses not only his basketball achievements but also his significant contributions to global humanitarian efforts, particularly in Africa. His passing is mourned by the basketball community and beyond, with many remembering him for his infectious smile, distinctive voice, and signature finger wag.