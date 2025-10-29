Image Image Credit Robin L Marshall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dia Nash and Niecy Nash attend the premiere of Lifetime's "Sister Wife Murder" at Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria on July 11, 2024 in Sherman Oaks, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Dia Nash gets it from her mom, literally. As the Emmy-winning actress’ youngest child, she shares a truly special connection with Niecy Nash-Betts. Maybe it’s because they look so much alike or because Dia chose to follow her mom’s footsteps into entertainment, but either way, they’re always great together.

They've mastered TikTok dances, gone viral for matching outfits, and always know exactly how to hype each other up, as you’d expect when it’s family at the core. Dia and Niecy have shared the screen multiple times, most notably appearing together in Netflix’s “DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds,” where they each took on mother-daughter roles. There’s basically nothing they can’t do together.

“Oh, I love working with my children,” Niecy shared with Business Insider. “I've worked with all of them and I love it. I love bringing your family to work day. I mean, what's not to love — you get to do what you love around the people you love, and get money. Come on!”

As long as you don’t get confused about who’s who along the way, see 17 of Dia and Niecy Nash’s best mother-daughter moments below.

1. Her Mother’s Day tribute to Niecy

Dia wasn’t exaggerating when she wrote, “The apple never fell off the tree,” in her Mother’s Day post with Niecy. She really is the Origin star’s mini-me. Just look at how adorable the mother-daughter duo is in the photos above!

2. Their “On My Mama” TikTok

Victoria Monét said it best: “When they say, 'She get it from her mama' / I'ma say, 'You f**kin' right.’” The pair posted a TikTok to the Grammy winner’s 2023 hit “On My Mama” as part of their “mama-daughter shenanigans.” One thing’s for sure: Niecy is always standing ten toes behind her children.

3. Twinning at Niecy’s house

Everything was all good until Dia decided to shake what her mama gave her. Niecy explained the hilarious story behind the video: “When your daughter shows up to your house and you’re unexpectedly twinning. She’s like, ‘Hey, mom, let’s make a TikTok.’ I’m like, ‘Girl, I got you.’”

4. ‘The Color Purple’ premiere

Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rosie McKee, Oprah Winfrey, Dia La Ren Nash, Niecy Nash Betts and Jessica Betts at the premiere of "The Color Purple" held at The Academy Museum on December 6, 2023 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

All the stars came out for the Los Angeles premiere of The Color Purple, including Dia, Niecy, and the actress’ wife, Jessica Betts. They posed alongside Oprah Winfrey — who played Sofia in the 1985 original — and Rosie McKee. Naturally, everyone showed up looking incredible in shades of purple.

5. Sparkling together for Niecy’s birthday

Everyone went all out for Niecy’s 52nd birthday, especially Dia and eldest daughter Donielle Nash, who both showed up sparkling to celebrate their mom. Dia even got to share a hug with Kelly Rowland.

6. Behind the scenes of “The Rookie: Feds”

Dia and Niecy had way too much fun dancing to Ciara and Summer Walker’s “Better Thangs” behind the scenes of “The Rookie: Feds.” The Los Angeles native joked, “Name a better dance duo,” as if we even could.

7. The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Breakfast

Image Image Credit Frederick M. Brown / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Dia Nash (L) and Niecy Nash attend The Hollywood Reporter's 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

All-black everything! At The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women in Entertainment Breakfast, Niecy and Dia twinned in black mini dresses and heels. “She’s a future entertainer, and I wanted her to come just experience the ladies, and have breakfast, and see what you see behind the veil of television,” Niecy shared with the publication.

When Dia was asked if she liked watching her mom on TV, she said, “I do. Everything I’m not allowed to watch, but everything I can, I do.” To which Niecy joked, “Keep ’em young as long as you can!”

8. Variety’s Power of Women event

Variety’s 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles happened to fall on Dia’s birthday, so she and her mom showed up dressed to impress. “Thank you all for the amazing birthday wishes, and thank you to my beautiful mother, so strong yet so soft and so pure,” the actress’ youngest wrote. “I’m getting teary-eyed, so I’m gonna stop writing now. OK, bye.” Dressed head-to-toe in pink, she looked absolutely gorgeous.

9. Dancing to “Beat It” on TikTok

Niecy joked that her “knees are still knee-ing,” and after watching this clip, it’s hard to disagree. The mother-daughter duo gave Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” their own twist with some TikTok-approved dance moves.

10. Dia’s birthday throwback post for Niecy

MadeinTYO’s “She say she wish there was two of me” line on “Sticky Rice” might as well have been about Niecy and Dia. They’re basically each other’s twin. Dia posted this throwback video on her mom’s birthday.

11. Supporting Dia at the ‘Sister Wife Murder’ premiere

Image Image Credit Robin L Marshall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dia Nash and Niecy Nash attend the premiere of Lifetime's "Sister Wife Murder" at Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria on July 11, 2024 in Sherman Oaks, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Dia made her Lifetime movie debut in Sister Wife Murder, so it was only right that she and her mom attended the premiere at Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria. Dia wore a tweed dress, while Niecy attended the red carpet in a pink blazer set. Donielle and Betts also popped out to cheer her on.

12. Celebrating National Daughters Day

Niecy celebrated National Daughters Day with a selfie featuring her two youngest. There’s enough glowing skin in this photo to blind the haters.

13. Another reminder that Dia has Niecy’s personality, too

If this video proves anything, it’s that Dia inherited more than just her mom’s flawless face card. She’s got her personality, too. “Be careful what you ask for, God might give you two,” she captioned the clip of her stealing the spotlight from Niecy.

14. The ‘Bolt’ premiere in 2008

Image Image Credit Mark Sullivan / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Actress Niecy Nash (C) arrives with daughter Dia Nash and Dara Moss at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Bolt" at the El Capitan Theatre on November 17, 2008 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

If anyone needed even more proof that Niecy has always been the “cool mom,” just look at her taking Dia to the Los Angeles premiere of Bolt in 2008.

15. Their throwback family photos

Throwback time! Dia posted a sweet family pic featuring herself, Niecy, and her dad, Don Nash. While this list may be all about her and her mom, Dia's caption melted our hearts anyway: “I love my dad so much. Happy birthdayyyyy, handsome man!”

16. Another selfie showing off their “cute genes”

Because there can never be too many selfies, here’s another one Dia shared with Niecy. She credited their “cute genes” in the caption because, really, who wouldn’t when you look this gorgeous?

17. Playing mother and daughter on “The Rookie: Feds”

Image Image Credit Scott Everett White / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Remora When Brendon and Antoinettes first date becomes an undercover operation, they embrace their new roles and make the most of the adventure. Meanwhile, Simone and Laura help Carter boost his dating game, and Simones daughter makes a surprise visit with her new boyfriend on an all-new episode of The Rookie: Feds Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Last but definitely not least, here’s a shot of Niecy and her daughter Dia on the set of “The Rookie: Feds.” The Emmy-winning actress took on the role of Simone Clark, while Dia fittingly played her on-screen daughter, Billie. “I had a good time on ‘The Rookie.’ It was so much fun. I can’t get away from playing somebody in law enforcement if I tried, but I had a really good time,” Niecy told VIBE of the experience.