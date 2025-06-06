Image Image Credit Savion Washington / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Khadeen Ellis and Devale Ellis attend the BET+ "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" Los Angeles premiere at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 06, 2025, in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Devale and Khadeen Ellis have been an item for decades, officially tying the knot in 2010, and have been showing the world that true love exists.

After winning over the internet with their magnetic energy and giving us a front-row seat to their family life, this dynamic duo leveled up, each carving their own lane in Hollywood.

Devale stepped into the spotlight first, stealing scenes as Zac on “Sistas" and then leading the spinoff “Zatima.” Then, Khadeen snagged a starring role as Geneva in “Divorced Sistas,” another addition to the “Sistas” universe.

In a conversation with REVOLT, the married couple opened up about building their family and their careers.

“I’m going to be honest, this is the sexiest I’ve ever seen her,” he shared. “We’ve talked about this for about 22 years, since we were 18 years old. This is my best friend, so when you have a best friend and you see them living their dreams... [see them] hustle and get to it — this is the reason why I fell in love with her from the beginning. I feel like I’m falling in love with her all over again.”

As they continued to gush over each other with loving banter, the topic of expanding their family came up. Devale playfully shared that he is “shooting blanks.” The actor confirmed he underwent a vasectomy out of concern for his wife’s health.

“This is important to talk about. My wife suffered with postpartum preeclampsia after our fourth child,” he revealed. “It was important for me to take the necessary steps as a man to make sure she’s protected. I got a vasectomy to make sure she doesn’t get pregnant again. Eternal health is very important.”

Khadeen reiterated his sentiments, saying she’s satisfied with just being a boy mom and how she’s the “queen of the castle.”

It’s clear the couple is madly in love, but what keeps them falling in love with each other even more over time?

“The sexiest thing about Devale is he’s such a protector,” Khadeen exclaimed. “He makes sure that I’m good and our sons are good. He’s checking in constantly to make sure he’s of service to me, so that makes me want to reciprocate it even more. When you’re loved on and you can receive it as well as feel it, all you want to do is give it back.”