Key Takeaways

Detavio Samuels, Terrence J, and Skyh Black explore the challenges of building and sustaining culturally driven media platforms.

The episode emphasizes the role of ownership, storytelling, and mental wellness in shaping media leadership.

Brian “B-Mac” McIntosh guides a conversation that connects media responsibility with broader cultural impact.

On Tuesday (Dec. 16), BET will unveil the latest episode of its digital series “For The Fellas,” which will zero in on a conversation that feels especially timely. Titled “Black Media: Protecting the Culture,” the episode features Detavio Samuels, CEO of Offscript Worldwide and REVOLT, alongside actor and producer Terrence J and actor Skyh Black, with Brian “B-Mac” McIntosh holding down host duties.

As seen in a short trailer, the discussion centers on responsibility, sustainability, and taking hold of our narrative — not as abstract ideals, but as lived realities for the people building and maintaining platforms at scale. “Black media has never just been about entertainment; it’s been about ownership,” McIntosh said before noting the importance of how Black stories are told and who controls that process.

As the clip further revealed, the discussion expanded to include the pressure that comes with operating culturally driven networks in an environment where resources are often compared unfairly to mainstream counterparts. Terrence J addressed the scrutiny Black media companies face while still delivering for their audiences: “For BET to operate its complete slate, for REVOLT to operate its complete slate... Everybody’s doing the best they can to serve the audience with the most criticism.” Samuels added perspective, explaining, “If you look at my content budget for the year, for social, for digital, for TV, for everything, you couldn’t even make one episode of ‘Game of Thrones.’”

The trailer also hinted at the personal toll that leadership can take. McIntosh asked about the mental weight that comes with wearing “the crown,” particularly as it relates to family life. Black responded candidly, “I’m gonna be 100 and say, I don’t know as a father yet,” while Terrence J shared that his current focus is being “a good husband.” Samuels offered a framework that immediately resonated across the room. “I don’t believe in work-life balance, but I do believe in work-life harmony,” the Offscript head expressed.

More about BET’s “For The Fellas” series

“For The Fellas” is BET’s No. 1 digital series and a 2024 and 2025 Webby Honoree, recognized for its impact and originality. Hosted, created, and co-executive produced by McIntosh alongside Brittiany C. Taylor, the franchise served as a key source for conversations around Black manhood, media, and mental wellness.