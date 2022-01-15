Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mister Cee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The funeral arrangements for DJ Mister Cee were revealed to the public earlier today (April 23). As shared by HOT 97, the celebration of the Hip Hop icon’s life will take place April 30 in New York’s Brooklyn Paramount venue. Information for tickets to the all-white affair hasn't been provided as of this article.

As REVOLT previously reported, Mister Cee passed away on April 10 at the age of 57. In a statement to AllHipHop, his family confirmed the cause of death to be diabetes-related coronary artery and kidney disease. “On behalf of the LeBrun, Wilson, [and] Calixte families, we want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our brother, uncle, [and] nephew, Calvin ‘DJ Mister Cee’ Lebrun, in the wake of his untimely passing," the statement read. "It’s a huge loss for our entire family, the borough of Brooklyn, and the entire Hip Hop Community.”

Mister Cee remains a revered figure in the culture with a career spanning multiple decades. He quickly gained recognition for his exceptional DJ skills, seamlessly blending various genres ranging from Hip Hop to reggae to create electrifying mixes that captivated audiences across the country.

Beyond the turntables, he played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous rap heavyweights, including The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Daddy Kane. He became a fixture on New York City's airwaves, hosting acclaimed shows on stations like HOT 97 that showcased emerging talent and provided a platform for underground artists to gain exposure.

In 2023, Rock The Bells asked Mister Cee how he found his love for DJing. "Because of my uncle and his next-door neighbor," he told the publication. "Music was always playing in my house, and then radio in New York got popular. I started listening to The World's Famous Supreme Team, Awesome Two, Teddy Ted, and Special K. Super Rock and Mr. Magic with Marley Marl, Chuck Chillout, and Red Alert. This turned into my passion for DJing and having that dream that one day I wanted to be on the radio."