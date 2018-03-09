Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mister Cee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (April 10), HOT 97 confirmed the unfortunate passing of Mister Cee, who was only 57 years old. "He wasn’t just a DJ; he was a pillar of our stations, bringing joy to countless listeners with his legendary 'Throwback at Noon' and 'Friday Night Live' sets," the station's message read. "Mr. Cee’s influence stretched far beyond the airwaves, shaping the very fabric of NYC’s DJ culture. Our hearts are heavy as we send our love and condolences to his family and the fans whose lives he touched through his music."

Shortly after the announcement of Mister Cee's death, tributes began to pour in from some of Hip Hop’s greatest. "R.I.P. to the legend... God bless him," wrote 50 Cent on social media. "To all his family and friends, I send my condolences." Big Daddy Kane, who worked closely with Cee at the height of his career, and other DJs like Jazzy Jeff and Grandmaster Flash shared additional messages of love and support.

Today (April 11), rap fans and peers continued to pay homage to the man also known as The Finisher. HOT 97's DJ Juanyto tweeted, "My brother, Mister Cee, thank you," he wrote while sharing photos of the two in better times. "This one is tough to deal [with] and I can’t find the words about you not being here with us. I do know you are loved and will be celebrated! Rest [in] paradise, my friend!"

Juanyto also revisited a classic clip of Cee and Funk Flex premiering JAY-Z's "D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)" -- a song that famously shouted them out. HOT 97 added to the memories with a 2008 recording of Cee's "Throwback At Noon" segment with 50 Cent.

Check out those tributes and more below. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mister Cee's friends and family.