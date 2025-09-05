Image Image Credit Exquisite Eye Image Alt Dess Dior’s “IDC” cover art. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The single “IDC” reworks Ciara’s 2006 hit “So What” with a confident, modern edge.

BJRNCK’s feature adds a melodic layer that complements Dess Dior’s assertive delivery.

The track reflects Dess Dior’s evolving artistry and her embrace of fashion, digital culture, and self-expression.

Dess Dior is stepping into her next era with the release of her unapologetic new single, “IDC,” featuring Chicago singer BJRNCK. Out today (Sept. 5), the track flips Ciara and Field Mob’s 2006 classic “So What” into a bossed-up anthem that speaks directly to women who move with confidence despite outside noise.

When asked why she gravitated toward reimagining Ciara’s hit, Dess explained, “‘So What’ was one of those records that always felt real, unapologetic and in control. I grew up on that energy. I knew I wanted to flip it and make it feel like me. That’s how ‘IDC’ came to life. It’s bossed up, it’s feminine, it’s raw. I kept the spirit of the original but brought in my world, my voice, and my era. It’s not just a nod, it’s a whole new statement.”

For Dess Dior, “IDC” isn’t just another single — it’s a statement. “‘IDC’ is for every woman who’s been judged, talked about, or underestimated and still holds her head high anyway,” she told REVOLT. Linking up with BJRNCK gave the record even more punch, as she added, “BJRNCK brought that edge and soul that leveled it all the way up.” At its core, Dess said the track is about self-worth: “It’s not just about not caring. It’s about knowing your worth so deeply that outside noise just can’t touch you. We made this for the girls who stay unfazed, who turn the rumors into power.”

How Dess Dior’s style meets her sound

With more than 4.5 million followers across her platforms, Dess has long been seen as a tastemaker in fashion and digital culture. She first made her mark as an influencer and public figure, but now she’s using that same influence to carve out her lane as a recording artist. When it comes to her music, she’s intentional about making sure the boldness fans know her for shows up in her artistry.

“Fashion and digital culture are just extensions of how I tell my story,” the Missouri-born, Georgia-raised rapper said. “When I’m putting out a record, I think about the feeling. What does it look like? What’s the vibe, the energy, the attitude? That all shows up in the visuals, the styling, even how I interact online. The same way I’ll step out in a look that turns heads, I want my music to do the same. Everything’s intentional.”

Having shared stages with Future, Mariah the Scientist, Rod Wave, and more, Dess is clear that “IDC” is just the beginning of her next phase. “‘IDC’ is setting the tone. I’m stepping into this next chapter louder, freer, and more tapped into my power than ever. I’ve been in the rooms. I’ve been on those stages. But now it’s really my time to lead. Musically, I’m working on a project that’s gonna show every side of me. Versatility, depth, confidence and even vulnerability. This record is the spark. What’s coming next? Y’all just need to stay locked in.”

Listen to the new single here.